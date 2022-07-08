Tollywood producer Gorantla Rajendra Prasad passes away at 86

Tollywood producer Gorantla Rajendra Prasad passed away on July 7. He reportedly breathed his last after a prolonged illness, as per his family members. The veteran producer at 86. The death news of Rajender Prasad has left the Tollywood industry, who couldn't come over the demise of editor Gautam Raju, who happened to pass away yesterday.

Gorantla Rajendra Prasad has co-produced several films with late popular producer and Rana Daggubati's grandfather D Ramanaidu. He entered the film industry in 1963 with 'Ramudu Bheemudu', which was his debut production venture. He along with D Ramanaidu produced the film, which was a super hit. He founded 'Madhavi Pictures' and has produced several blockbuster hits in the past. Some of his super hit Telugu films include 'Dorababu' with ANR and Manjula, 'Suputrudu' with ANR and Lakshmi, 'Kurukshetra' and 'Player'. Most of the films produced by Rajendra Prasad are blockbuster hits.

Yeserday, the Tollywood industry offered condolences as famous Tollywood editor, Gautam Raju breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 68. Going by the reports, he was being treated for kidney-related issues in Hyderabad for several days. Despite all efforts, his health deteriorated during midnight, and finally succumbed to his health issues. The sudden demise of Gautam Raju has left Tollywood in shock.

Many celebrities from the Telugu film industry offered heartfelt condolences to the family in this difficult time.

In fact, Megastar Chiranjeevi helped Gautam Raju's family by donating with a financial relief of Rs 2 Lakh. He also assured to stand by the family if they need any help in life.