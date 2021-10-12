Tollywood Producer & Jr NTR's PRO Mahesh S Koneru passes away; Celebs offer condelences
Mahesh Koneru is known for producing films like Sabhaku Namaskaram, 118, Miss India Thimmarusu and Police Vari Hecharika. Notably, his last project was Allari Naresh-starrer Sabhaku Namaskaram which is yet to be released.
With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 12, 2021
My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear. pic.twitter.com/VhurazUPQk
Absolutely shook and in disbelief. A man who is a friend, family and well wisher is no more.— Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) October 12, 2021
Mahesh Koneru garu has been our backbone no matter what.
Huge loss to me personally and the whole industry.
Strength to his near and dear ones. pic.twitter.com/I8RbQNNRpH
From Rakul Preet Singh to director Bobby, many tollywood celebs took to Twitter and paid tribute to the Mahesh Koneru.
Absolutely shocking RIP pic.twitter.com/ln7gCtlHEQ— Smita (@smitapop) October 12, 2021
It’s unbelievable…such a wonderful fiend and a Human being.. we always had plans of working together and this is not fair buddy … don’t know what to say for this saddening and shocking news— Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) October 12, 2021
RIP @smkoneru pic.twitter.com/9qFp4ptv27
Shocking to hear sudden demise of @smkoneru ..very passionate n dear friend..rest in peace pic.twitter.com/L3oDwnTzzt— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 12, 2021
Still in disbelief, extremely sad to hear this, such a talent gone too soon.— LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) October 12, 2021
RIP @smkoneru pic.twitter.com/op7gz4vVSJ
I’m shocked beyond belief… A great human being and a good friend Mahesh Koneru is no more… A Pillar of strength to Tarak.. We had lot of memories together in the recent times.. Very sad .. Rest in peace my friend.. we will always miss you pic.twitter.com/e4NU5UFiZQ— KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) October 12, 2021
Gone too soon.— Pranita Jonnalagedda (@PranitaRavi) October 12, 2021
RIP @smkoneru garu.
This is truly shocking.
Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace @smkoneru garu— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) October 12, 2021
Oh no !! This is terrible news !! May his soul RIP.. strength to the family #maheshkoneru this is toooo sad https://t.co/39ajPHk5rs— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 12, 2021
Mahesh this feels unreal!— Neerajaa Kona (@NeerajaKona) October 12, 2021
Rest in peace dear friend
Shocked to hear that Mahesh Koneru garu @smkoneru is No More. Very very Tragic... my heart goes out to his Family.— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) October 12, 2021
He Was a wonderful person introducing New Filmmaker’s and Actors to the Industry. Huge Loss. pic.twitter.com/EUvwY649rd
Remembering Mahesh Koneru garu’s wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/AvmAZqmugU— Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) October 12, 2021
Extremely Shocking to hear about Mahesh Koneru Garu's demise. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 12, 2021
No words to express my shock… a very endearing person who always wore a smile. Can only pray for his family to be able to be strong in this trying time. RIP @smkoneru garu.— Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) October 12, 2021
Still processing the news. We had one of the best experiences while shooting for #Thimmarusu and @smkoneru Garu you are the reason behind all of it.. you will be missed and it’s a loss for all of us and to the industry. #RIPMaheshKoneru pic.twitter.com/kTVLueimAh— Priyanka Jawalkar (@ItsJawalkar) October 12, 2021
Have known #MaheshKoneru from the beginning days of my career. This is heart breaking. Deepest condolences and strength to the family.— Nani (@NameisNani) October 12, 2021