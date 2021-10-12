Tollywood Producer & Jr NTR's PRO Mahesh S Koneru passes away; Celebs offer condelences

Tollywood Producer & Jr NTR's PRO Mahesh S Koneru passes away; Celebs offer condelences
Renowned producer and Tollywood superstar Jr NTR's PRO Mahesh S Koneru passed away today due to cardiac arrest. According to reports, he took to his breath in his hometown Vizag with his family. He manages and promotes all movies of Nandamuri family. And he was extremely close to Jr NTR, many people in the industry call him pillar of the actor

Jr NTR took to Twitter to share this shocking news and wrote,  "With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear".

Mahesh Koneru is known for producing films like Sabhaku Namaskaram, 118, Miss India Thimmarusu and Police Vari Hecharika. Notably, his last project was Allari Naresh-starrer Sabhaku Namaskaram which is yet to be released.

 

Mahesh Koneru has been a close friend to many in the film industry and it came out as a shock in the morning. Many celebs in the industry are paying hearfelt condelneces to the late producer.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram also is abosulte disbelief over the death of Mahesh's death as he wrote, "Absolutely shook and in disbelief. A man who is a friend, family and well wisher is no more. Mahesh Koneru garu has been our backbone no matter what. Huge loss to me personally and the whole industry. Strength to his near and dear ones."

 

From Rakul Preet Singh to director Bobby, many tollywood celebs took to Twitter and paid tribute to the Mahesh Koneru.

