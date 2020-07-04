Tollywood producer Pokuri Rama Rao passes away due to Coronavirus in Hyderabad

After he exhibited symptoms of coronavirus, he was admitted to a private hospital and was under medical observation.

Popular Tollywood film producer Pokuri Rama Rao passed away on June 3, Friday evening in Hyderabad after testing positive for COVID-19. After he exhibited symptoms of Coronavirus, he was admitted to a private hospital and was under medical observation. According to media reports, he did not respond to the treatments and his health started deteriorating. On Friday, he breathed his last. About ten months ago, Rama Rao had undergone a cardiac surgery for heart-related ailments.

It is being reported that the producer’s last rites would be performed today (Saturday) afternoon at Erragadda Smashana Vaatika in Hyderabad. It should be noted that Pokuri Rama Rao is the brother of popular producer Pokuri Babu Rao of Eetharam Films. He has produced popular Telugu films like Ranam, Ontari, Yagnam among others. Several celebrities and fans have expressed their condolences to the producer’s family on social media.

123Telugu quoted a source as saying, “After he recently contracted Coronavirus, Rama Rao was admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. He was undergoing treatment. With the health condition deteriorating in the last few days, he breathed his last after being on ventilator support.” His family is yet to release an official statement on his demise.

Share your comment ×