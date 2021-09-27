Tollywood producer RR Venkat passes away due to kidney failure

Well-known Tollywood producer RRVenkat passed away today, September 27 due to kidney failure at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. He owns the distribution house R. R. Movie Makers. RR Venkat had also entered Hollywood with the 2012 English movie Divorce Invitation starring Jonathan Bennett. The film was helmed by veteran S. V. Krishna Reddy and is a remake of S. V. Krishna Reddy's Srikanth and Ramya Krishnan starrer Aahwanam. Among many Telugu films, RR Venkat was also one of the producers for the award-winning romantic thriller Hindi film, Ek Hasina Thi.

Known for his noble works, the producer received an honorary doctorate from the Open International University for Complementary Medicines at the University of Colombo for his contributions as a social worker in 2011.

Venkat in his long journey as a producer supported a lot of director to revive their career.