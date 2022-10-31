Tollywood producers to help Puri Jagannadh resolve his issue with Liger distributors?

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has been facing some issues post the box office failure of his last release, Liger. Now, the latest buzz in the Tollywood circle is that the bigwigs from the Telugu Film Industry will reportedly be helping director Puri Jagannadh to resolve his issue with Liger distributors amicably. It is believed that the director recently approached a few well-known names from Tollywood to help to deal with the situation.

Now, the makers have decided to intervene in the matter so that everything can be back to normal. A few weeks back, a leaked phone conversation between Puri Jagannadh and the Liger distributors had surfaced on Twitter. Director Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and dropped a screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp conversation in Telugu. Translated in English, the conversation read, "A total of 83 distributors were Liger's victims. We’re going to Puri Jagannadh house on 27th of this month to do dharna. Therefore, each exhibitor should bring clothes for a minimum of 4 days to stay. If no one dares to come forward, then their names will be removed from the list of beneficiaries and will not be incurred losses. You won't get a call from us if no one comes that day. And no information will be provided. It would be great if everyone could come.''