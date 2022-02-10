Tollywood stalwarts Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi & others treat fans with a perfect portrait

Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Siva Koratala and others posed for a perfect portrait from the chartered flight. The Tollywood stalwarts clicked this pic to wish Mahesh Babu on his wedding anniversary and also presented him with a bouquet.

Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and Siva Koratala treated fans with this visual treat as they headed together to meet CM Jagan Mohan Reddy about low ticket prices. The celebrities will meet the CM to discuss issues regarding movie ticket prices, 50% occupancy during the pandemic and possibly even about the night curfew in the state. Currently, the state allows only a limited number of shows throughout the day apart from setting what is deemed to be low prices for ticket sales.