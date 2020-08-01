Tollywood star Nagarjuna starts shooting for Telugu Bigg Boss season 4

Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter space and shared some photos from what looks like the sets of Teugu Bigg Boss season 4.

At a time when the whole country is slowly limping back to normalcy, hopes about resuming the usual work are sprouting slowly. After the Telangana government and the Andra Pradesh government granted permission for media houses to start shooting while following protocols, slowly shootings are being started. Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter space and shared some photos from what looks like the sets of Teugu Bigg Boss season 4. While he has not mentioned the same, it is presumably from the sets of the reality show.

Sharing two photos, Nagarjuna wrote on the micro blogging website, “Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action.. what a wow...WOW!!!” As soon as the photos surfaced online, social media is flooded with messages from pumped up fans, and they started speculating that the photos are from the sets of Telugu Bigg Boss 4. It is also being speculated that the actor is shooting for promos. With this, it can be understood that the contestants are also shortlisted and the show might start soon.

Also Read: When Nagarjuna SLAMMED media for link up rumours about him and Naga Chaitanya dating same actress

Check out his Tweet here:

Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action..what a wow...WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/tHg30ZgLl6 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 1, 2020

Apart from his work on television, Nagarjuna also has in his kitty, Wild Dog, directed by Ashishor Solomon. The film’s shooting was put on hold following the COVID 19 crisis. Nagarjuna will be seen playing as an encounter specialist – an NIA officer. Further details about the film’s shooting are awaited. The actor made the headlines recently after he took part in the Green India Challenge with his daughter-in-law Samantha.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×