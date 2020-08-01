  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tollywood star Nagarjuna starts shooting for Telugu Bigg Boss season 4

Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter space and shared some photos from what looks like the sets of Teugu Bigg Boss season 4.
18711 reads Mumbai
Tollywood star Nagarjuna starts shooting for Telugu Bigg Boss season 4Tollywood star Nagarjuna starts shooting for Telugu Bigg Boss season 4
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when the whole country is slowly limping back to normalcy, hopes about resuming the usual work are sprouting slowly. After the Telangana government and the Andra Pradesh government granted permission for media houses to start shooting while following protocols, slowly shootings are being started. Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter space and shared some photos from what looks like the sets of Teugu Bigg Boss season 4. While he has not mentioned the same, it is presumably from the sets of the reality show.

Sharing two photos, Nagarjuna wrote on the micro blogging website, “Back on the floor with Lights, Camera, Action.. what a wow...WOW!!!” As soon as the photos surfaced online, social media is flooded with messages from pumped up fans, and they started speculating that the photos are from the sets of Telugu Bigg Boss 4. It is also being speculated that the actor is shooting for promos. With this, it can be understood that the contestants are also shortlisted and the show might start soon.

Also Read: When Nagarjuna SLAMMED media for link up rumours about him and Naga Chaitanya dating same actress

Check out his Tweet here:

Apart from his work on television, Nagarjuna also has in his kitty, Wild Dog, directed by Ashishor Solomon. The film’s shooting was put on hold following the COVID 19 crisis. Nagarjuna will be seen playing as an encounter specialist – an NIA officer. Further details about the film’s shooting are awaited. The actor made the headlines recently after he took part in the Green India Challenge with his daughter-in-law Samantha.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement