Tollywood star Nani’s next film with director Rahul Sankrityan titled Shyam Singha Roy

In an exciting news, Tollywood star Nani has reportedly teamed up with Taxiwala fame Rahul Sankrityan. The film has been titled Shyam Singha Roy and it is reported that the makers are planning for a Christmas 2020 release. The film will have three female leads and so far, the makers have announced that Sai Pallavi is one of the leads. Previously, Sai Pallavi and Nani had worked together in Middle Class Abbayi. This news indeed comes as a huge treat as the actor has two more releases this year. He will be seen as the lead actor in V and Tuck Jagadish.

Meanwhile, the teaser of actor’s 25th film V was released recently and it stunned the Telugu audiences as Nani was portrayed as a dark character. The film features both Nani and Sudheer Babu in key roles in this cop drama and it goes without saying that people’s expectation on the thrill element is on top. The film’s second look poster was released on yesterday as it was his birthday. #HappyBirthdayNani #Nani27Title - https://t.co/qEcdT6azr4 #Nani27 #SSR @NameisNani @vamsi84 @Rahul_Sankrityn pic.twitter.com/5rfdLvl378 — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) February 24, 2020

Tuck Jagadish, on the other hand, went on floors in December last year. This film will mark the second collaboration of Nani and director Shiva Nirvana. Earlier, they worked in a megahit movie, Ninnu Kori. This will be Nani’s 26th film and it is jointly bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

