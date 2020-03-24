Tollywood star Nithiin donates Rs 20 lakh as aid for COVID 19 outbreak
Tollywood star Nithiin, who was last seen in Bheeshma, has reportedly donated Rs 20 lakh as aid during the ongoing crisis of COVID-19. His donation comes after FEFSI released a statement urging everyone in the entertainment industry to come forward and donate as a contribution to help the daily wage workers in the industry. The young Telugu hero donated the money to Chief Minister Relief Fund for fighting against COVID-19 Coronavirus.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe
— nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 23, 2020
