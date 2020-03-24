Tollywood star Nithiin donates Rs 20 lakh as aid for COVID 19 outbreak

Tollywood actor Nithiin donated Rs 20 lakh as aid for the members of FEFSI at a time of COVID 19 outspread.

Tollywood star Nithiin, who was last seen in Bheeshma, has reportedly donated Rs 20 lakh as aid during the ongoing crisis of COVID-19. His donation comes after FEFSI released a statement urging everyone in the entertainment industry to come forward and donate as a contribution to help the daily wage workers in the industry. The young Telugu hero donated the money to Chief Minister Relief Fund for fighting against COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Nithin announced that he has donated the money to both Telangana and AP Chief Minister relief funds eqyally. He wrote on Twitter, "In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to Telangana CM n another ₹10 lakhs to AP CM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together". Meanwhile, the South star recently got engaged with Shalini, and hearsay has that the wedding, which was supposed to happen on April 15, has been postponed to May.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 23, 2020

Grapevine has that it’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. On the work front, Nithiin’s Bheeshma hit the big screens last month. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead in the film. The Venky Kudumula directorial received positive response by audience and critics alike. Malgudi Days famed actor Anant Nag made a comeback to Telugu cinema with Bheeshma. As far as the technical team is concerned, the film’s music was composed by Sagar Mahati, while Sai Sriram cranked the camera, and editing was done by Navin Nooli.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More