Tollywood star Nithiin’s marriage postponed? Find out

Tollywood actor Nithiin, whose marriage was supposed to happen on April 15, has been postponed, suggest media reports.

By now, it is well known that Tollywood star Nithiin is all set to tie the knot with Shalini in Dubai. Now, the latest buzz is that the actor’s wedding has been postponed. Previously, media reports suggested that the wedding ceremony will happen on 15th April 2020. It was also reported that only close family and friends will attend to their marriage. Though there is no official word from Nithiin about the wedding plans, several media reports suggest that the wedding date has been changed to May.

The pre-wedding celebrities were supposed to kick-start from April 15. Grapevine has that it’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. Earlier reports suggested that Nithiin’s parents started making the wedding arrangements and they even booked the Palazo Versace hotel in Dubai.

SARA SARI A lovely melody comin ur way frm Bheeshma!! ⁦@VenkyKudumula⁩ ⁦@iamRashmika⁩ ⁦@SitharaEnts⁩ ⁦@vamsi84⁩ pic.twitter.com/4fYDmUMFwJ — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 7, 2020

It is to be noted that Nithiin hinted at his wedding plans during an interview last year. During the interview, the Bheeshma actor revealed he will tie the knot in 2020. On the work front, the Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma will hit the big screen on February 21. The film is helmed by Venky Kudumula. The director’s first film Chalo was a huge hit and it goes without saying that everyone will be looking forward to seeing Bheeshma.

