Tollywood star Nithiin’s marriage postponed? Find out
By now, it is well known that Tollywood star Nithiin is all set to tie the knot with Shalini in Dubai. Now, the latest buzz is that the actor’s wedding has been postponed. Previously, media reports suggested that the wedding ceremony will happen on 15th April 2020. It was also reported that only close family and friends will attend to their marriage. Though there is no official word from Nithiin about the wedding plans, several media reports suggest that the wedding date has been changed to May.
SARA SARI A lovely melody comin ur way frm Bheeshma!! @VenkyKudumula @iamRashmika @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 pic.twitter.com/4fYDmUMFwJ
— nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 7, 2020
It is to be noted that Nithiin hinted at his wedding plans during an interview last year. During the interview, the Bheeshma actor revealed he will tie the knot in 2020. On the work front, the Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma will hit the big screen on February 21. The film is helmed by Venky Kudumula. The director’s first film Chalo was a huge hit and it goes without saying that everyone will be looking forward to seeing Bheeshma.
Here is the VIDEO PROMO of WHATTEY BEAUTY frm BHEESHMA.. https://t.co/D9HhSaymp8
Music by #sagarmahati Sung by #Dhanunjay & @amalachebolu
Lyrics - @lyricsshyam Choreographed by @AlwaysJani @VenkyKudumula @iamRashmika @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts @haarikahassine #whatteybeauty
— nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 31, 2020
