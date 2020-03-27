Tollywood star Nithiin’s wedding plans CANCELLED due to COVID 19? Find out

By now, it is well known that Tollywood star Nithiin is all set to tie the knot with Shalini. Now, the latest buzz is that the actor’s wedding has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Previously, media reports suggested that the wedding ceremony will happen in the second week of April 2020. It was also reported that only close family and friends will attend to their marriage. Though there is no official word from Nithiin about the wedding plans, several media reports suggest that the wedding will take place only after things settle down.

The South star’s engagement ceremony with Shalini took place in February. Grapevine has that it’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. A nationwide shut down has been imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID situation. More than 600 people were infected by the virus in India.

On the work front, the Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma hit the big screen on February 21. The film was helmed by Venky Kudumula. Bheeshma was one of the films that were affected due to the COVID-19 scare as theatres were shut down shortly after the film released. About the actor’s next film, buzz is that he might join hands with Trivikram Srinivas. At a promotional event of the film Bheeshma, Nithiin called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas a torchbearer. The director is known to be a close associate of the actor.