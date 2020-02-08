Tollywood star Varun Tej shares his fanboy moment with DC Universe; See pics

Tollywood actor Varun Tej took to his Instagram spaces and shared photos, in which we can see the official merchandise of DC Universe.

Tollywood actor Varun Tej is gearing up for his upcoming film with debut director Kiran Korrapati after delivering back-to-back successes with F2: Fun & Frustration and Gaddalakonda Ganesh. It is being said that the new film will be a sports-drama and varun will be seen as a professional boxer. In order to deliver a powerful performance, Varun has been training intensely in Los Angeles. Now, in an interesting news, the actor took to Instagram and shared his fanboy moment for DC comics.

He has expressed his love for superhero movies and from time to time, he has been using social media to share his interest in DC movies in particular. The actor had even shared his avatar of the iconic DC character Joker during a recent Christmas Costume party. Noticing his interest, the makers of the DC Universe have sent Varun, the official merchandise of DC superheroes. Sharing the news, Varun Tej took his Instagram handle and wrote “Some amazing guests decided to pay me a visit ! Thank you @hboindia for noticing my love for DC superheroes!!!”

On the work front, Varun Tej’s yet to be titled sports drama is jointly bankrolled by Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda. Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America and Kick Boxer fame will choreograph the movie’s stunts. The technical crew of the film includes Thaman for music and George C Williams for cinematography.

Credits :Instagram

