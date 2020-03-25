Happy Ugadi 2020: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh and other celebs send wishes to their fans

On the occasion of Ugadi, several Tollywood celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh took to their social media spaces wished their fans.

While the recent outbreak of COVID 19 has kept people on quarantine and it has given a massive blow to the entertainment industry, it did not stop our Tollywood celebrities from keeping the spirit of festival up. For the occasion of Ugadi, Tollywood celebrities too to their Twitter spaces and wished their fans and followers a happy Ugadi. With photos and positive messages, many celebrities have cheered their fans with their wish.

Mahesh Babu wished his fans on the occasion along with a COVID 19 message. With a series of Tweets, he explained methods to be followed to keep the virus from spreading. He wrote on Twitter, “Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments”. His Tweets were instantly shared by many on social media and it is now making the rounds.

May this auspicious occasion shower good health, happiness and love onto you and your loved ones.. #HappyUgadi and #HappyGudiPadwa pic.twitter.com/giAiOr7gMS — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) April 6, 2019

Ugadi Subhakankshalu

May this Ugadi bring you new hope & happiness in abundance! Have a delightful one... #HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/n5draz8SoQ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 6, 2019

Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 25, 2020

#HappySarvariUgadi

DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians,Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this.This #NewYear’s Day,let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Fb3Cnw4nHH — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020

Happy #Ugadi everyone Keep your spirit high at these testing times. Stay indoors for health and happiness అందరికీ #శార్వరి నామ సంవత్సర #ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు pic.twitter.com/VoYNJpyBSn — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) March 25, 2020

Happy Ugadi.I know we cannot celebrate with family n friends at this point due to d unfortunate situation but let’s be hopeful and take all precautions like social distancing n hygiene so that we can hv a bigger celebration as a country together in days to come.#stayhomestaysafe pic.twitter.com/aN7P1YgokY — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 25, 2020

Chiranjeevi, who joined Twitter today, posted a Ugadi wish as his first-ever Tweet. He wrote, “DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians, Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this. This #NewYear’s Day, let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe”. Ram Charan too, wished his fans on the occasion with a message about Novel Coronavirus. Rakul Preet Singh posted a photo of herself along with her Ugadi wish. Sudheer Babu posted a video and wished his fans on Twitter while issuing awareness for Coronavirus.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More