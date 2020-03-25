Coronavirus updates
Happy Ugadi 2020: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh and other celebs send wishes to their fans

On the occasion of Ugadi, several Tollywood celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh took to their social media spaces wished their fans.
March 25, 2020
While the recent outbreak of COVID 19 has kept people on quarantine and it has given a massive blow to the entertainment industry, it did not stop our Tollywood celebrities from keeping the spirit of festival up. For the occasion of Ugadi, Tollywood celebrities too to their Twitter spaces and wished their fans and followers a happy Ugadi. With photos and positive messages, many celebrities have cheered their fans with their wish.

Mahesh Babu wished his fans on the occasion along with a COVID 19 message. With a series of Tweets, he explained methods to be followed to keep the virus from spreading. He wrote on Twitter, “Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments”. His Tweets were instantly shared by many on social media and it is now making the rounds.

Chiranjeevi, who joined Twitter today, posted a Ugadi wish as his first-ever Tweet.  He wrote, “DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians, Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this. This #NewYear’s Day, let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe”. Ram Charan too, wished his fans on the occasion with a message about Novel Coronavirus. Rakul Preet Singh posted a photo of herself along with her Ugadi wish. Sudheer Babu posted a video and wished his fans on Twitter while issuing awareness for Coronavirus.

Credits :Twitter

