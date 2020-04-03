Tollywood star's wife and four kids stuck abroad amid coronavirus pandemic

Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica and four children are stuck abroad amid coronavirus pandemic. The family had visited abroad to see one of the family members. While Vishnu returned to celebrate his father Mohan Babu's birthday, the rest of them stayed back.

Tollywood star Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica and four children Ariaana, Viviaana, Avraam and Arya Vidya are stuck abroad amid coronavirus pandemic. The family had visited abroad to see one of the family members. While Vishnu returned to celebrate his father Mohan Babu's birthday, the rest of them stayed back. However, the rest of the family members could not return later due to lockdown. Vishnu Manchu, while sharing a video on Instagram revealed how it is difficult to survive without his wife and kids during the quarantine period.

Sharing about the same, the actor in an conversation with TOI said, "One of our family members who lives abroad, was diagnosed with stage-four cancer in the end of February, so all of us went to meet them. However, because my father’s (Mohan Babu) birthday is on March 19, I headed back home on March 7 soon after the surgery took place, while Vini and the kids stayed back."

"We tried to pull some strings and bring them back home on a private jet but nothing worked. All doors shut on us in no time," the actor added. Vishnu Manchu refused to reveal the name of the country where his family is stuck due to security reasons.

On the work front, he will be seen next in Mosagallu. Directed by the Hollywood director Jeffery Gee Chin, the first look of the film was released recently and it has managed to grab audiences' attention. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty, the film is produced by Vishnu Manchu under his home banner AVA Entertainment in association with 24 Frames Factory.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More