Tollywood supporting actor isolated for COVID 19? Find out

A Tollywood's supporting artist, who has appeared in several movies, has been kept under isolation after he exhibited COVID 19 symptoms.

In what comes as an unexpected piece of news, the Tollywood film industry has got its first positive case of Coronavirus. According to a report in Indiaglitz, an actor from the Telugu film industry, who has appeared in several movies as a supporting character has been tested for COVID 19. Reportedly, he returned to Hyderabad earlier this month from Bangkok after a shooting. Ever since his arrival, he has been exhibiting symptoms of the virus like coughing and difficulty in breathing.

The actor did not seek medical advice and took over the counter medications to treat his symptoms. However, the symptoms worsened in the following days and even though many recommended to get tested for COVID 19, he refused to do so, and kept on taking the medications that he bought over the counter. Even when the symptoms continued, he went to live with his family in Guntur's Piduguralla. When his family members saw him suffering, they called up general hospital authorities, who took him to the hospital and he is currently being isolated under medical care.

The name of the actor has not been revealed. Following the outspread of COVID 19, the government of India has issued an advisory, imposing section 144 to all states and union territories of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Moadi addressed the people on Tuesday and stated that the country will be on a lock down for the next 21 days in order to contain the outspread of Novel Coronavirus.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More