Too hot to handle: Amy Jackson shares photos wearing only a tee from her London trip

Amy Jackson, the Indian-British actress and model is living her best life and the latest photos from her London trip are proof. The stunner has shared a series of photos as she enjoys a breathtaking view from her apartment in London. One can see, Amy is sporting only a white tee and nothing and her photos are too hot to handle.

In the last photo, she can be seen sporting leather black pants with a sweatshirt as she enjoys bowling. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "A lil bitta this a lil bitta that on the East Side." The yummy mummy, Amy Jackson has always managed to turn enough heads with her photos on social media.

Take a look:

While Amy has been enjoying motherhood, all's not well between her and fiancé, George Panayiotou. Reports had been doing rounds that troubles have hit the happy paradise and they have been not living together since a year. Amy has also deleted most of her photos with George.

For the unversed, Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou got engaged on May 05, 2019. They were blessed with a baby boy in September 2019. They named him Andreas Panayiotou.

Talking about her work, Amy was last seen with Rajinikanth in film 2.0, a sequel of Robot. The film was a blockbuster success at the box office.