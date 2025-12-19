Top 10 Must-Watch Malayalam Films of 2025 on OTT: Pranav Mohanlal’s Diés Iraé to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

The Mollywood audience witnessed several theatrical releases this year, with many films offering something unique, fresh, or at least memorable. As 2025 nears its end, here’s a list of the top 10 Malayalam movies you can check out on OTT this week.

Top 10 Must-Watch Malayalam Films of 2025 on OTT

1. Diés Iraé

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu K, Sudha Sukumari, Shine Tom Chacko

Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu K, Sudha Sukumari, Shine Tom Chacko Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Where to watch: JioHotstar

Diés Iraé narrates the story of Rohan, the son of an Indian-American architect, who lives a spoiled, rich-brat lifestyle in a posh locality in Kerala. His life of affluence takes a grim turn when Kani, a girl he was once involved with, passes away.

At her funeral, Rohan swipes her hair clip and keeps it as a memento before returning home. However, he soon begins to be haunted by Kani’s malevolent spirit, which ruffles his hair, making the sound of a chilanka (ghungroo), and even grabs him by the collar.

Terrified, Rohan seeks answers with the help of Madhusudanan Potti, an occult specialist. Whether Rohan survives the haunting and why he becomes the spirit’s target is explored in the film.

2. Rekhachithram

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, Mammootty (AI cameo)

Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, Mammootty (AI cameo) Director: Jofin T. Chacko

Jofin T. Chacko Genre: Mystery Crime Thriller

Mystery Crime Thriller Where to watch: SonyLIV

Rekhachithram revolves around the story of a newly reinstated police officer stationed in the secluded hills of Malakkappara in Thrissur. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is assigned to investigate a case involving a man who confessed to committing a crime that took place 40 years ago.

This confession forces the officer to revisit the remnants of a cold case, leading him back to the shooting sets of the 1985 film Kathodu Kathoram.

3. Officer On Duty

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair

Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair Director: Jithu Ashraf

Jithu Ashraf Genre: Crime Thriller Drama

Crime Thriller Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Officer On Duty focuses on the life of Circle Inspector Harishankar, a strict and disciplined officer living in Kochi with his wife and children.

When he is assigned to investigate a fake gold jewellery case, the situation takes a dark turn, unraveling disturbing secrets during the course of the investigation. The film follows his journey as he pieces together the truth and apprehends the culprits, making for a gripping police drama.

4. Hridayapoorvam

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, Nishan, Sabitha Anand

Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, Nishan, Sabitha Anand Director: Sathyan Anthikad

Sathyan Anthikad Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

Hridayapoorvam tells the tale of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a wealthy and irritable businessman who runs a cloud kitchen in Kochi. After undergoing a heart transplant, Sandeep continues to dismiss the emotional significance of the organ, viewing it merely as a functional replacement.

Weeks later, he is invited to Pune for the engagement ceremony of his heart donor’s daughter, Haritha. Circumstances lead him to extend his stay and live with Haritha and her family for a while.

As he spends more time with them, Sandeep gradually begins to understand the emotional weight tied to the heart he received, embarking on a journey that transforms his life.

5. Ponman

Cast: Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan, Deepak Parambol

Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan, Deepak Parambol Director: Jothish Shankar

Jothish Shankar Genre: Black Comedy Thriller

Black Comedy Thriller Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ponman chronicles the life of PP Ajesh, a jewellery sales agent involved in a peculiar business, advancing gold jewellery to brides’ families in return for the cash gifts received during weddings.

Set in the coastal region of Kollam, his life takes a dramatic turn when his pursuit of gold leads him in a tense and dangerous situation. The film also highlights social issues related to dowry and the cultural significance of gold.

6. Padakkalam

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharaf U Dheen, Saaf, Arun Pradeep, Arun Ajikumar, Niranjana Anoop, Pooja Mohanraj, Ishan Shoukath

Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharaf U Dheen, Saaf, Arun Pradeep, Arun Ajikumar, Niranjana Anoop, Pooja Mohanraj, Ishan Shoukath Director: Manu Swaraj

Manu Swaraj Genre: Supernatural Comedy

Supernatural Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

Padakkalam focuses on four nerdy comic book lovers whose college lives are disrupted by a charming new professor. Beneath his pleasant exterior lies a sinister mind, and he is believed to possess the ability to swap bodies using sorcery.

As supernatural events unfold, the group, along with another professor, tries to uncover the truth behind the chaos and find a way to stop it.

7. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Vijay Babu, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan

Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Vijay Babu, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Gautham Vasudev Menon Genre: Mystery Comedy

Mystery Comedy Where to watch: ZEE5

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse follows CI Dominic, a seasoned former police officer who runs a detective agency alongside his loyal aide, Vignesh, also known as Vicky.

Assigned what seems like a trivial case, finding the owner of a lady’s purse, the duo soon discovers that the purse belongs to Pooja, a woman presumed missing. As they dig deeper, the investigation spirals into a complex and twisted mystery, narrated with a touch of humor.

8. Alappuzha Gymkhana

Cast: Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Maya Ravi

Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Maya Ravi Director: Khalid Rahman

Khalid Rahman Genre: Sports Comedy Drama

Sports Comedy Drama Where to watch: SonyLIV

Alappuzha Gymkhana tells the story of Jojo Johnson and his friends, who have just completed their Class 12 examinations. After discovering that most of them have failed, the group decides to pursue college admission through sports quota.

Believing boxing to be the easiest route, they step into the sport despite no experience. Whether they manage to find a coach and succeed forms the rest of the film.

9. Thudarum

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju

Mohanlal, Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju Director: Tharun Moorthy

Tharun Moorthy Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

Thudarum follows the life of Shanmugham, a taxi driver fondly known as Benz, who lives in Pathanamthitta with his wife Lalitha and their two children.

Benz treasures his black Ambassador Mark 1, treating it like a family member. When he leaves it for repairs and travels to Chennai for a funeral, he returns to find the car seized in a police case involving alleged drug smuggling. As he navigates the situation, Benz uncovers a deeper and darker truth that changes his life forever.

10. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Dulquer Salmaan (cameo), Tovino Thomas (cameo), Mammootty (voice-only cameo)

Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Dulquer Salmaan (cameo), Tovino Thomas (cameo), Mammootty (voice-only cameo) Director: Dominic Arun

Dominic Arun Genre: Superhero Action

Superhero Action Where to watch: JioHotstar

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra centers around Chandra, a mysterious woman summoned from Sweden to Karnataka by Moothon, the leader of a secret organization.

Living a quiet life in Bengaluru while working night shifts at a café, Chandra keeps a low profile. Her life takes a dark turn when she becomes entangled in a dangerous syndicate, revealing her true identity as the mythical being from folklore, Kalliyankattu Neeli.

How Neeli, along with her newfound allies and other mythical beings, overcomes the looming threats forms the central narrative.

The films listed above represent some of the finest Malayalam releases of 2025 currently available on OTT platforms. Several other notable titles like Kalamkaval and Eko are still awaiting their digital premieres.

ALSO READ: Breakout Stars of 2025: 7 Actors who ruled the screens in South, Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah to Dhruv Vikram in Bison