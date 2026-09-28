Top 11 South Films to Watch in Theaters for October 2026: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to AK 47, Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali

As another month begins, a major lineup of South Indian films is set to hit the big screens. Here is a list of movies to watch in theaters this October 2026.

Top 11 South Indian Movies to Watch in Theaters for October 2026

1. Jailer 2

Cast: Rajinikanth , SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborthy, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan

, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborthy, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Nelson Dilipkumar Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 15, 2026

Jailer 2 is set to serve as the direct continuation of the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer (2023). Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is expected to continue the retired officer’s battle with new and more dangerous foes.

The film’s trailer is officially slated to be unveiled on October 5, 2026, with the 3rd single and the 4th single dropping before it.

2. Baththa

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi , Lijomol Jose

, Lijomol Jose Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan

Balaji Tharaneetharan Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 1, 2026

Baththa is set in 1986 Madras and follows a timid eight-year-old boy who accidentally locks the feared local bad guy Baththa inside a school restroom. As Baththa struggles with hunger, an unexpected friendship develops between the two. The film explores the contrast between Baththa’s fearsome reputation and the softer, emotional side known only to those close to him.

3. Bail

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar , Sanjana Anand, Dheekshith Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Sai Kumar, Jayaram

, Sanjana Anand, Dheekshith Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Sai Kumar, Jayaram Director: Pavan Wadeyar

Pavan Wadeyar Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: October 2, 2026

Bail follows Vijay Kumar, a retired officer driven by an unresolved, deeply personal case. After the system fails to deliver the outcome he seeks, he abandons his former life and takes matters into his own hands. As his pursuit draws him into a dangerous world, Vijay becomes entangled in betrayal and a relentless cycle of vengeance, discovering that escaping the criminal world is far harder than entering it.

4. Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Cast: Fahadh Faasil , Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar

, Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar Director: Shashank Yeleti

Shashank Yeleti Genre: Fantasy Film

Fantasy Film Language: Telugu-Malayalam

Telugu-Malayalam Release Date: October 2, 2026

Don’t Trouble the Trouble follows Suri, a street-smart con artist who tags along with a schoolgirl, Divya, only to discover that she is a real wish-granting genie. After Divya accidentally makes her parents disappear, Suri joins her on a chaotic quest to bring them back. Their adventure gradually transforms the selfish con artist as he discovers care, responsibility, and love.

5. Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati , Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina, Raj Prajwal, Rao Ramesh

, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina, Raj Prajwal, Rao Ramesh Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 9, 2026

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 - AK 47 follows Chittibabu and his seemingly perfect family, whose carefully maintained image begins to fall apart after an unexpected incident exposes hidden secrets and unresolved tensions. As the truth comes to light, the family members are forced to confront their differences, repair strained relationships and rediscover what truly holds them together.

6. Sigma

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Raju Sundaram, Yog Japee

Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Raju Sundaram, Yog Japee Director: Jason Sanjay

Genre: Action Adventure

Action Adventure Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 2, 2026

Sigma follows Guru, an ordinary radio host who secretly works as a treasure hunter. After being betrayed and dismissed as an underachiever, he sets out to reclaim what he lost by planning a Rs 500-crore heist targeting a powerful group.

With fellow radio jockey Sam drawn into his plans, Guru assembles a small crew and takes on the ruthless leader Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy. As the operation unfolds, Guru faces double-crosses, chases and violent confrontations while struggling to protect his loved ones and hold on to his moral values.

7. Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Soori , Anjali

Nivin Pauly, , Anjali Director: Ram

Ram Genre: Romantic Psychological Thriller

Romantic Psychological Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 1, 2026

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai unfolds over a rain-soaked night on a moving train, where 32-year-old Raghu encounters Muthu, a mysterious stranger who claims to be an 8,000-year-old immortal. A seemingly insignificant incident involving a rat brings the two together and leads to deep conversations about mortality, survival, and human nature.

Through flashbacks, Muthu reveals his centuries-old love for Aadhira, a woman of royal lineage who has been reborn across different eras. As Raghu becomes drawn into Muthu’s story, the immortal seeks redemption and a way to heal from his ancient, unfulfilled love.

8. Itllu Arjuna

Cast: Anaswara Rajan , Aniesh, Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan

, Aniesh, Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan Director: Mahesh Uppala

Mahesh Uppala Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 30, 2026

Itllu Arjuna follows Arjun, a speech-impaired young man who possesses exceptional strength and communicates through expressions and actions. He falls in love with his neighbor Keerthi, who uniquely understands his silent gestures.

When Keerthi becomes targeted by a ruthless world led by a powerful antagonist named Peddanna, Arjun transforms into a protective force to fight the outlaws and save his loved ones.

9. Irandu Vaanam

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Mamitha Baiju

Vishnu Vishal, Director: Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar Genre: Fantasy Romantic Drama

Fantasy Romantic Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 23, 2026

Irandu Vaanam centers on an idealistic young woman and a carefree young man whose contrasting personalities collide into a powerful romance.

10. #Cult

Cast: Vishwak Sen , Gayatri Bhardwaj, Murli Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Tarak Ponnappa, Yagnya Turlapati

, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Murli Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Tarak Ponnappa, Yagnya Turlapati Director: Vishwak Sen

Vishwak Sen Genre: Slasher Thriller

Slasher Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 30, 2026

#Cult follows a group of friends who travel to Goa for an unforgettable nightlife experience. After gaining access to an exclusive underground party, their celebration takes a terrifying turn when they are locked inside and informed that they are part of a survival game orchestrated by a mysterious Game Master.

As the participants are forced to face increasingly dangerous challenges, trust among the friends begins to collapse. Trapped with no apparent way out, they must work together, uncover the truth behind the mysterious event and outsmart the Game Master before they become the next victims.

11. Ranabaali

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda , Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo

, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Rahul Sankrityan Genre: Epic Period Action Drama

Epic Period Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 16, 2026

Ranabaali is set during the devastating Madras Famine of 1876–1878 under colonial rule. It follows a fierce warrior and his wife, Jayamma, who rise against colonial exploitation and the widespread suffering caused by the famine. As food shortages and oppression intensify, he transforms into a rebel leader, fighting for his people’s survival and freedom.

These are some of the most anticipated South Indian films scheduled to release in theaters in October 2026.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.

ALSO READ: Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2: Arya and director Pa Ranjith begin shoot for origin movie with sport action drama’s prequel