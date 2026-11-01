Top 11 South Indian Films to Watch in Theaters for November 2026: Suriya’s Scene to Dhanush, Mammootty’s OM and Mysaa
Are you wondering what to watch in theaters for November 2026? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out this month.
As another month begins, a major lineup of South Indian films is set to hit the big screens. Here is a list of movies to watch in theaters this November 2026.
Top 11 South Indian Movies to Watch in Theaters for November 2026
1. Scene
Scene follows Inbaraj, a rebellious officer forced to reopen an unresolved case with a chaotic and unpredictable team. Their search leads the officer to Easwaran, the perfect match for his skills.
2. Mookuthi Amman 2
- Cast: Nayanthara, Regena Cassandrra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu
- Director: Sundar C
- Release Date: November 6, 2026
Mookuthi Amman 2 follows the divine return of Mookuthi Amman, who rises to protect a young prince and confront powerful dark forces. Spanning two timelines, the mythological fantasy blends ancient conflicts with a present-day story of a timid officer discovering her true identity as Mahasakthi.
3. Bhogi
- Cast: Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi
- Director: Sampath Nandi
- Release Date: November 12, 2026
Bhogi follows Kammari Ganga, a rustic blacksmith living in the fictional village of Boggula Gutta, where powerful landlords oppress the villagers. When Ganga is taken away by the local landholders, he rises against the feudal order, leading a rebellion to fight for his village and its people.
4. Itlu Arjuna
- Cast: Aniesh Reddy, Anaswara Rajan, Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan, Harikrishnan, Elango Kumaravel
- Director: Mahesh Uppala
- Release Date: November 13, 2026
Itlu Arjuna follows Arjun, a mute man who possesses extraordinary resilience and skills. When he falls in love, the film explores how deep human emotion and connection do not require spoken words.
5. OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood
- Cast: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela
- Director: Rajkumar Periasamy
- Release Date: November 20, 2026
OM: Chapter 1 follows 20 woodcutters captured in a mysterious forest amid an illegal red sandalwood operation. Officer Nithya Reddy leads Operation OM to uncover the network behind the trade.
6. Aakasamlo Oka Tara
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika
- Director: Pavan Sadineni
- Release Date: November 20, 2026
Aakasamlo Oka Tara follows Kalpana, a brilliant student from a rural village who dreams of becoming an astronaut despite societal restrictions and family pressures. After marrying Krishna, she finds an unwavering supporter in him, as he helps her pursue her education and overcome obstacles on her journey to fulfil her dream.
7. Cosmic Samson
- Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Miya George, Mukesh, Alphonse Puthren, Althaf Salim
- Director: Abhijith Joseph
- Release Date: November 27, 2026
Cosmic Samson follows a pizza delivery agent whose ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when he is drawn into a mysterious fantasy world, taking him on an extraordinary superhero journey.
8. Bachelor Party D'eux
- Cast: Naslen, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko
- Director: Amal Neerad
- Release Date: November 19, 2026
Bachelor Party D’eux is a spiritual successor to his 2012 cult-classic film Bachelor Party. It is expected to carry forward the same high-octane energy and style with a new cast.
9. Mysaa
- Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Praveen Dacharam
- Director: Rawindra Pulle
- Release Date: November 27, 2026
Mysaa follows a fierce woman from the tribal community whose life takes a tragic turn when her people come under threat. Presumed to have passed away, she returns with a determination to protect her community and avenge her loved ones.
10. Sathyavan Savithiri
- Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin, Charukesh M, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Deepa Shankar
- Director: Praveen S. Vijaay
- Release Date: November 20, 2026
Sathyavan Savithiri follows a young official who takes up a matter involving her husband, only to find herself fighting against her own senior, who defends the opposing side.
11. ENE Repeat
- Cast: Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti
- Director: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam
- Release Date: November 19, 2026
ENE Repeat follows Vivek and his friends as they reunite years after their Goa misadventure for a new journey. As they navigate fresh life challenges, impulsive plans, and unexpected escapades, the group finds itself caught in another round of chaos.
These are some of the most anticipated South Indian films scheduled to release in theaters in November 2026.
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