Top 11 South Indian Films to Watch in Theaters for November 2026: Suriya’s Scene to Dhanush, Mammootty’s OM and Mysaa

As another month begins, a major lineup of South Indian films is set to hit the big screens. Here is a list of movies to watch in theaters this November 2026.

Top 11 South Indian Movies to Watch in Theaters for November 2026

1. Scene

Scene follows Inbaraj, a rebellious officer forced to reopen an unresolved case with a chaotic and unpredictable team. Their search leads the officer to Easwaran, the perfect match for his skills.

2. Mookuthi Amman 2

Cast: Nayanthara , Regena Cassandrra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu

, Regena Cassandrra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Yogi Babu Director: Sundar C

Sundar C Release Date: November 6, 2026

Mookuthi Amman 2 follows the divine return of Mookuthi Amman, who rises to protect a young prince and confront powerful dark forces. Spanning two timelines, the mythological fantasy blends ancient conflicts with a present-day story of a timid officer discovering her true identity as Mahasakthi.

3. Bhogi

Cast: Sharwanand , Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi

, Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi Director: Sampath Nandi

Sampath Nandi Release Date: November 12, 2026

Bhogi follows Kammari Ganga, a rustic blacksmith living in the fictional village of Boggula Gutta, where powerful landlords oppress the villagers. When Ganga is taken away by the local landholders, he rises against the feudal order, leading a rebellion to fight for his village and its people.

4. Itlu Arjuna

Cast: Aniesh Reddy, Anaswara Rajan , Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan, Harikrishnan, Elango Kumaravel

Aniesh Reddy, , Vennela Kishore, Mukesh Rishi, Kalaiyarasan, Harikrishnan, Elango Kumaravel Director: Mahesh Uppala

Mahesh Uppala Release Date: November 13, 2026

Itlu Arjuna follows Arjun, a mute man who possesses extraordinary resilience and skills. When he falls in love, the film explores how deep human emotion and connection do not require spoken words.

5. OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood

Cast: Dhanush , Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela

, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Rajkumar Periasamy Release Date: November 20, 2026

OM: Chapter 1 follows 20 woodcutters captured in a mysterious forest amid an illegal red sandalwood operation. Officer Nithya Reddy leads Operation OM to uncover the network behind the trade.

6. Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika

, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika Director: Pavan Sadineni

Pavan Sadineni Release Date: November 20, 2026

Aakasamlo Oka Tara follows Kalpana, a brilliant student from a rural village who dreams of becoming an astronaut despite societal restrictions and family pressures. After marrying Krishna, she finds an unwavering supporter in him, as he helps her pursue her education and overcome obstacles on her journey to fulfil her dream.

7. Cosmic Samson

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep , Miya George, Mukesh, Alphonse Puthren, Althaf Salim

, Miya George, Mukesh, Alphonse Puthren, Althaf Salim Director: Abhijith Joseph

Abhijith Joseph Release Date: November 27, 2026

Cosmic Samson follows a pizza delivery agent whose ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when he is drawn into a mysterious fantasy world, taking him on an extraordinary superhero journey.

8. Bachelor Party D'eux

Cast: Naslen , Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko

, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko Director: Amal Neerad

Amal Neerad Release Date: November 19, 2026

Bachelor Party D’eux is a spiritual successor to his 2012 cult-classic film Bachelor Party. It is expected to carry forward the same high-octane energy and style with a new cast.

9. Mysaa

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna , Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Praveen Dacharam

, Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Praveen Dacharam Director: Rawindra Pulle

Rawindra Pulle Release Date: November 27, 2026

Mysaa follows a fierce woman from the tribal community whose life takes a tragic turn when her people come under threat. Presumed to have passed away, she returns with a determination to protect her community and avenge her loved ones.

10. Sathyavan Savithiri

Cast: Keerthy Suresh , Mysskin, Charukesh M, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Deepa Shankar

, Mysskin, Charukesh M, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Deepa Shankar Director: Praveen S. Vijaay

Praveen S. Vijaay Release Date: November 20, 2026

Sathyavan Savithiri follows a young official who takes up a matter involving her husband, only to find herself fighting against her own senior, who defends the opposing side.

11. ENE Repeat

Cast: Vishwak Sen , Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti

, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti Director: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam Release Date: November 19, 2026

ENE Repeat follows Vivek and his friends as they reunite years after their Goa misadventure for a new journey. As they navigate fresh life challenges, impulsive plans, and unexpected escapades, the group finds itself caught in another round of chaos.

These are some of the most anticipated South Indian films scheduled to release in theaters in November 2026.

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