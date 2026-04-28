Top 12 South Films to Watch in Theaters in May 2026: Mammootty-led Patriot, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 to Suriya's Karuppu

As another month comes to an end, a major lineup of South Indian films is set to hit the big screens soon. Here is a list of movies to check out in May 2026.

Top 12 South Indian Movies to Watch in Theaters for May 2026

1. Patriot

Cast: Mammootty , Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Rajiv Menon, Revathi

, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Rajiv Menon, Revathi Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Mahesh Narayanan Genre: Spy Action Drama

Spy Action Drama Runtime: 3 hours

3 hours Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: May 1, 2026

Patriot follows the story of Daniel, a famous YouTuber from Kerala who tries to expose a corrupt regional official, JP Sundaram. As Sundaram’s malpractices are on the verge of being exposed, Daniel is forced to go on the run and clear his name of false allegations made by Sundaram’s team. The film explores how he navigates this cat-and-mouse chase and whether he succeeds in his mission.

2. Jana Nayagan

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay , Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain

, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain Director: H. Vinoth

H. Vinoth Runtime: 3 hours and 6 minutes

3 hours and 6 minutes Genre: Political Action Drama

Political Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: May 8, 2026

Jana Nayagan narrates the story of a man who becomes a symbol of resistance after standing up against public injustice. As old foes return to settle scores, the former police officer must navigate between becoming a reluctant leader and serving as a catalyst for a young girl dealing with her own fears.

3. Dridam

Cast: Shane Nigam , Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Mathew Varghese, Kottayam Ramesh, Krishna Prabha, Dinesh Prabhakar.

, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Mathew Varghese, Kottayam Ramesh, Krishna Prabha, Dinesh Prabhakar. Director: Martin Joseph

Martin Joseph Genre: Investigation Thriller

Investigation Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: May 8, 2026

Dridam explores the story of a young police officer tasked with solving a mystery in a quiet hill station, unfolding over an intense week-long period.

4. 29

Cast: Vidhu, Preethi Asrani , Mahendran, Avinash, Shehnaz Fathima

Vidhu, , Mahendran, Avinash, Shehnaz Fathima Director: Rathna Kumar

Rathna Kumar Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: May 8, 2026

29 is touted to be a heartwarming story exploring love, emotions, and identity, set against a nostalgic backdrop of romance before the internet era.

5. Karuppu

Cast: Suriya , Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu

, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu Director: RJ Balaji

RJ Balaji Genre: Fantasy Action

Fantasy Action Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: May 14, 2026

Karuppu is set in a world undergoing a chaotic phase where fear, injustice, and suffering have become part of everyday life. Amid this turmoil, a mysterious man emerges as an unlikely superhero. As he confronts personal struggles and harsh realities, he gradually discovers his strength and purpose.

6. Athiradi

Cast: Tovino Thomas , Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab

, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab Director: Arun Anirudhan

Arun Anirudhan Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: May 14, 2026

Athiradi is said to follow an enthusiastic student who revives a long-banned college festival, triggering a chaotic, ego-driven rivalry with a local figure.

7. Kattalan

Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe , Kabir Duhan Singh, Parth Tiwari, Sunil, Harishankar Narayanan, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Siddique

, Kabir Duhan Singh, Parth Tiwari, Sunil, Harishankar Narayanan, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Siddique Director: Paul George

Paul George Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: May 2026

Kattalan is expected to be a rugged survival story set against the backdrop of forest-based ivory smuggling.

8. Jet Lee

Cast: Sathya, Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Kabir Duhan Singh

Sathya, Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Kabir Duhan Singh Director: Ritesh Rana

Ritesh Rana Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: May 1, 2026

Jet Lee follows a passenger flight carrying fugitive billionaire Prajapathi that spirals into chaos when mercenaries and covert agents clash mid-air. Amid the chaos, special agent Shivani Roy fights for control, while a mysterious man awakens in the aircraft’s bathroom with no memory and a deadly secret hidden within him.

9. Varavu

Cast: Joju George , Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Murali Gopy, Baburaj

, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Murali Gopy, Baburaj Director: Shaji Kailas

Shaji Kailas Genre: Mystery Action Thriller

Mystery Action Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: May 2026

Varavu is set in a hillside town ruled by power and influence. A single incident sets off a chain of events that changes many lives forever. A family is torn apart, truths are buried, and silence becomes a weapon. Years later, as the past resurfaces, hidden forces begin to tremble. When one man returns to confront what was taken from him, the conflict evolves into a reckoning that will decide the fate of the town.

10. Maa Inti Bangaram

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gauthami, M. Sreemukhi, Chaitanya

, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gauthami, M. Sreemukhi, Chaitanya Director: Nandini Reddy

Nandini Reddy Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: May 15, 2026

Maa Inti Bangaram follows a young woman who appears to be a traditional, docile housewife but has a dark and violent past. While keeping her history a secret, she must protect her family from looming dangers while maintaining her new life.

11. Mollywood Times

Cast: Naslen , Sangeeth Prathap, Sharaf U Dheen, Alexander Prasanth

, Sangeeth Prathap, Sharaf U Dheen, Alexander Prasanth Director: Abhinav Sunder Nayak

Abhinav Sunder Nayak Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: May 2026

From the director of Advocate Mukundan Unni comes another twisted tale. Mollywood Times follows Vineeth Madhavan, a teenager from Kuttikkanam who aspires to become a film director. The movie is described as a satirical “hate letter” to cinema.

12. Drishyam 3

Cast: Mohanlal , Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy

, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Genre: Crime Drama Thriller

Crime Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes

2 hours and 35 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: May 21, 2026

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming installment in the crime drama franchise. Following the events of the first two films, Georgekutty and his family once again take center stage, as the emotional toll of the crime they have tried to hide continues to weigh heavily on them.

The above-mentioned films are just some of the South Indian movies set to release in theaters in May 2026.

ALSO READ: Patriot Plot Revealed: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s spy action drama to explore a man’s fight against corrupt practices?