Top 12 South Films to Watch in Theaters in May 2026: Mammootty-led Patriot, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 to Suriya's Karuppu
Are you wondering which top South movies will be released in theaters in May 2026? Here’s a list to keep an eye out for.
As another month comes to an end, a major lineup of South Indian films is set to hit the big screens soon. Here is a list of movies to check out in May 2026.
Top 12 South Indian Movies to Watch in Theaters for May 2026
1. Patriot
- Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, Rajiv Menon, Revathi
- Director: Mahesh Narayanan
- Genre: Spy Action Drama
- Runtime: 3 hours
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
Patriot follows the story of Daniel, a famous YouTuber from Kerala who tries to expose a corrupt regional official, JP Sundaram. As Sundaram’s malpractices are on the verge of being exposed, Daniel is forced to go on the run and clear his name of false allegations made by Sundaram’s team. The film explores how he navigates this cat-and-mouse chase and whether he succeeds in his mission.
2. Jana Nayagan
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain
- Director: H. Vinoth
- Runtime: 3 hours and 6 minutes
- Genre: Political Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: May 8, 2026
Jana Nayagan narrates the story of a man who becomes a symbol of resistance after standing up against public injustice. As old foes return to settle scores, the former police officer must navigate between becoming a reluctant leader and serving as a catalyst for a young girl dealing with her own fears.
3. Dridam
- Cast: Shane Nigam, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Mathew Varghese, Kottayam Ramesh, Krishna Prabha, Dinesh Prabhakar.
- Director: Martin Joseph
- Genre: Investigation Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: May 8, 2026
Dridam explores the story of a young police officer tasked with solving a mystery in a quiet hill station, unfolding over an intense week-long period.
4. 29
- Cast: Vidhu, Preethi Asrani, Mahendran, Avinash, Shehnaz Fathima
- Director: Rathna Kumar
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: May 8, 2026
29 is touted to be a heartwarming story exploring love, emotions, and identity, set against a nostalgic backdrop of romance before the internet era.
5. Karuppu
- Cast: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu
- Director: RJ Balaji
- Genre: Fantasy Action
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: May 14, 2026
Karuppu is set in a world undergoing a chaotic phase where fear, injustice, and suffering have become part of everyday life. Amid this turmoil, a mysterious man emerges as an unlikely superhero. As he confronts personal struggles and harsh realities, he gradually discovers his strength and purpose.
6. Athiradi
- Cast: Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab
- Director: Arun Anirudhan
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: May 14, 2026
Athiradi is said to follow an enthusiastic student who revives a long-banned college festival, triggering a chaotic, ego-driven rivalry with a local figure.
7. Kattalan
- Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe, Kabir Duhan Singh, Parth Tiwari, Sunil, Harishankar Narayanan, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Siddique
- Director: Paul George
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: May 2026
Kattalan is expected to be a rugged survival story set against the backdrop of forest-based ivory smuggling.
8. Jet Lee
- Cast: Sathya, Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Kabir Duhan Singh
- Director: Ritesh Rana
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
Jet Lee follows a passenger flight carrying fugitive billionaire Prajapathi that spirals into chaos when mercenaries and covert agents clash mid-air. Amid the chaos, special agent Shivani Roy fights for control, while a mysterious man awakens in the aircraft’s bathroom with no memory and a deadly secret hidden within him.
9. Varavu
- Cast: Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Murali Gopy, Baburaj
- Director: Shaji Kailas
- Genre: Mystery Action Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: May 2026
Varavu is set in a hillside town ruled by power and influence. A single incident sets off a chain of events that changes many lives forever. A family is torn apart, truths are buried, and silence becomes a weapon. Years later, as the past resurfaces, hidden forces begin to tremble. When one man returns to confront what was taken from him, the conflict evolves into a reckoning that will decide the fate of the town.
10. Maa Inti Bangaram
- Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gauthami, M. Sreemukhi, Chaitanya
- Director: Nandini Reddy
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: May 15, 2026
Maa Inti Bangaram follows a young woman who appears to be a traditional, docile housewife but has a dark and violent past. While keeping her history a secret, she must protect her family from looming dangers while maintaining her new life.
11. Mollywood Times
- Cast: Naslen, Sangeeth Prathap, Sharaf U Dheen, Alexander Prasanth
- Director: Abhinav Sunder Nayak
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: May 2026
From the director of Advocate Mukundan Unni comes another twisted tale. Mollywood Times follows Vineeth Madhavan, a teenager from Kuttikkanam who aspires to become a film director. The movie is described as a satirical “hate letter” to cinema.
12. Drishyam 3
- Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Genre: Crime Drama Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: May 21, 2026
Drishyam 3 is the upcoming installment in the crime drama franchise. Following the events of the first two films, Georgekutty and his family once again take center stage, as the emotional toll of the crime they have tried to hide continues to weigh heavily on them.
The above-mentioned films are just some of the South Indian movies set to release in theaters in May 2026.
ALSO READ: Patriot Plot Revealed: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s spy action drama to explore a man’s fight against corrupt practices?