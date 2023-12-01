Top 5 green flag characters in South Indian movies: Dulquer Salmaan in OK Kanmani to Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam

Over the years, South Indian cinema has come up with some of the most memorable characters over the years, be it Dilli from Kaithi, or Krishnan from Vaaranam Aayiram. In fact, there are several characters that can be considered as an “ideal” human, or the epitome of healthy traits when it comes to a relationship.

Here are our picks for the top five green flag characters in South Indian cinema

1. Suriya from Vaaranam Aayiram (2008)

Vaaranam Aayiram is undeniably one of the best romantic dramas to come out since the 2000s. Suriya plays a dual role in the film, Krishnan and his son Surya. The elder character, Krishna is considered to be one of the biggest green flags in the film. Krishna is a realist, who despite all the difficulties, tries to keep an optimistic outlook. The character is also highly romantic, and does not shy away from showing the affection he has for his wife, even with subtle mannerisms. The household shown in the film is quite a healthy one as well, where Krishnan and his wife share the household chores, creating a healthy environment for their kids as well.

2. Dulquer Salmaan in OK Kanmani (2015)

It is a well known fact that Mani Ratnam is a master when it comes to romantic films. His 2015 film OK Kanmani was no different. The film explored the intricacies of a relationship in the modern era, involving two characters, Adithya and Tara, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen respectively. The duo decide to get into a live-in relationship, deciding that marriage is not their cup of tea. Dulquer character is highly supportive of his partner, and their relationship is quite mature for their ages as well. Both their understanding of love is deepened when they interact with Ganapathy (played by Prakash Raj) who is their house owner.

3. Vijay Sethupathi from Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016)

Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum is a romantic comedy film helmed by Nalan Kumarasamy in his second directorial venture. The film features Madonna Sebastian and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, with the latter being a local gangster. Over the course of time, the two develop feelings for each other, but Madonna’s parents in the film bar her from even meeting Vijay Sethupathi’s character after learning his profession. In fact, they ask her to forgo her interview in a firm, because it was in the same place as Vijay Sethupathi’s character was in. Despite all the difficulties in his life, Vijay Sethupathi’s character goes out of his way to convince Madonna’s parents to let her continue her career path.

Advertisement

4. Ajith Kumar from Yennai Arindhaal (2015)

Gautham Vasudev Menon makes the list once again with his 2015 action film Yennai Arindhaal. Ajith Kumar plays a cop in the film, with a dark past. He comes across Thenmozhi (played by Anushka Shetty) while on a flight, and the latter develops a crush on him. The story plays out as a narration with Ajith Kumar elaborating why he is not ready for a relationship right now, revealing that he had not moved on from his previous relationship and did not wish to lead Thenmozhi on. The duo help each other overcome their obstacles, and finally get together towards the end of the film.

5. Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam (2017)

Geetha Govindam marked the first on-screen collaboration between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, and the chemistry was evident from the get-go. The film helmed by Parasuram told the story of Vijay Govind, who develops feelings for Geetha. However, there is a misunderstanding between the two, and Geetha pushes Govind away. In the meantime, Govind is approached by other girls, whom he turns down, not wanting to lead them on. Vijay Deverakonda’s character showed a high level of maturity, an understanding of personal boundaries, and knew how to respect one’s decision.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan to Rana Daggubati: 8 South actors who also own house in Mumbai