Top 5 must watch films of Karthik Subbaraj: Pizza to Mahaan

Karthik Subbaraj is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after directors today. The helmer has been part of the industry for more than a decade now and has made a mark for himself, creating films such as Pizza, Jigarthanda, Mahaan, and many more.

The director is known for his innate writing style that blends commercial aspects of film with art in the perfect ratio. He is also known to create characters with strong backstories, who are sure to leave a mark on the audience's minds. The filmmaker has had quite an astounding journey, making his entry as a director through the numerous short films that he made.

The top five films of Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj’s latest film, Jigarthanda Double X, was released on November 10th and has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike, for the bold storytelling, the social aspect, the character arcs, the music, and the cinematography.

Watching these five films will help you to get an idea of Karthik Subbaraj as a director, as well as the journey and growth he has had over the past decade.

1. Pizza (2012)

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Remya Nambeesan, Aadukalam Naren, Bobby Simha, Veera Santhanam

Vijay Sethupathi, Remya Nambeesan, Aadukalam Naren, Bobby Simha, Veera Santhanam Runtime: 2 hours 8 minutes

2 hours 8 minutes Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Pizza is Karthik Subbaraj’s debut film, which came out in 2012. The film is a horror thriller film, and follows the story of a pizza delivery man, named Michael (played by Vijay Sethupathi) who lands in a mysterious predicament. At the time of release, the film was highly appreciated by both fans and critics, for the debutant’s storytelling, the performances by the actors, and the music by Santhosh Narayanan. The film was even remade in several languages, including Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.

2. Jigarthanda (2014)

Cast: Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Karunakaran, Guru Somasundaram, Lakshmi Menon, Aadukalam Naren

Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Karunakaran, Guru Somasundaram, Lakshmi Menon, Aadukalam Naren Runtime: 2 hours 51 minutes

2 hours 51 minutes Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Jigarthanda is one of the most famous works by Karthik Subbaraj. The story had semi-autobiographical elements, in the sense that the story revolved around a short filmmaker, who aspired to make a feature film. It tells the tale of the adventures the short filmmaker has to go through to make his feature film and his encounter with a gangster named Sethu. The film was heavily praised by fans and critics.

3. Iraivi (2016)

Cast: SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Radha Ravi, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Anjali

SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Radha Ravi, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Anjali Runtime: 2 hours 33 minutes

2 hours 33 minutes Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Iraivi focuses on the story of three financially struggling men, who attempt to overcome their issues. Due to desperation, the men end up getting involved in criminal activities, without fully realizing the impact it would have on their lives. Karthik Subbaraj has given importance to the female characters in this crime drama film, hoping to emphasize the significance and influence they hold on society.

Advertisement

4. Petta (2019)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simha, Malavika Mohanan, Guru Somasundaram

Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simha, Malavika Mohanan, Guru Somasundaram Runtime: 2 hours 51 minutes

2 hours 51 minutes Where to watch: Jio Cinema/Netflix

Karthik Subbaraj is an ardent Rajinikanth fan and never misses a chance to showcase his love for the actor. Right from the time the film was announced, he had mentioned that the film would be reminiscent of the classic Rajinikanth films, and would leave the audience ‘Rajinified’. He delivered as promised. Petta is an action drama film, which follows the story of Kaali, a hostel warden, who crosses paths with a gang of criminals, with whom he has a connection from the past as well. The film is one of the most popular films by Karthik Subbaraj.

5. Mahaan (2022)

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Simran, Bobby Simha, Aadukalam Naren

Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Simran, Bobby Simha, Aadukalam Naren Runtime: 2 hours 42 minutes

2 hours 42 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mahaan had a direct OTT release owing to the pandemic. The film tells the story of a school teacher, who due to the twist of fate, becomes a successful liquor baron after his family abandons him. However, his son plots revenge against his father for abandoning them, and their interaction forms the story. The film received widespread acclaim for the performances by the lead actors, the writing, the cinematography, and the music.

About Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X has been described as a spiritual sequel to the 2014 film. The film features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead role and also has Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Bava Chelladurai, and more in prominent roles. The film received widespread acclaim on the day of its release and has even been dubbed as Karthik Subbaraj’s best work so far. The film has also been said to be Karthik Subbaraj’s proclamation of love for cinema.

ALSO READ: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, and Karthik Subbaraj pay surprise visit to fans at Jigarthanda Double X screening

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jigarthanda DoubleX Movie Review: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah starrer is Karthik Subbaraj’s ode to cinema