Top 5 must-watch Malayalam thrillers; Jana Gana Mana to Rorschach

Malayalam cinema has long been a cornerstone for crafting captivating thrillers. Since the dawn of the new age cinema movement in the 1980s, it has consistently delivered spine-tingling narratives that have even inspired Bollywood remakes like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Drishyam, and its sequel Drishyam 2. In this article, we explore the five most gripping recent Malayalam thrillers, each a masterpiece in its own right.

Please note, these are just a few examples of the many Malayalam thrillers that left a lasting impact on audiences and at the box office. These movies are a testament to the talent and creativity of the filmmakers and actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Top 5 must-watch Malayalam thrillers

1. Joji (2021)

Fahad Faasil, known for his charismatic performances, took the thriller genre to a new level in Joji. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, this modern twist on Shakespeare's 'Macbeth' features Fahad as an anti-hero, making it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts. Stream Joji on Amazon Prime.

2. Jana Gana Mana

Jana Gana Mana is a courtroom drama with a political twist, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Dijo Jose. This film is a commentary on contemporary politics set against a thrilling backdrop. National Award winner Suraj Venjaramood adds depth to the story. Catch Jana Gana Mana on Netflix.

3. Rorschach

Mammootty, a legend in the Malayalam film industry, stars in the daring Rorschach. Directed by Nissam Basheer, this neo-noir thriller is a treat for genre lovers. Experience the intrigue of Rorschach on Hotstar.

4. Kooman

From the director of Drishyam, Jeethu Joseph, comes Kooman, an investigative thriller featuring Asif Ali in the lead role. With Joseph's storytelling prowess, this film offers a gripping experience. Dive into the world of Kooman on Amazon Prime.

5. Purusha Pretham

Unconventional but mesmerizing, Purusha Pretham doesn't rely on a star-studded cast. Instead, it weaves a captivating narrative that feels truly magical. Directed by Krishand, you can watch Purusha Pretham on SonyLiv.

In the world of Malayalam cinema, the thriller genre continues to thrive. These recent masterpieces offer an exciting and intense viewing experience. Whether you're a cinema enthusiast or a thriller fan, these films are a must-watch, reaffirming Malayalam cinema's prowess in delivering gripping narratives.

So, what's the wait about? Grab your popcorn and get ready for an exhilarating cinematic journey with these Malayalam gems.



