Top 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs: From Puthiya Niyamam to Raja Rani

Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema is celebrating her 39th birthday tomorrow and this only marks another year for the talented actress’ pathbreaking career.

Born on 18th November 1984, Nayanthara's parents were Malayali living in Banglore and was given the name Diana Mariam Kurian. The actress initially debuted in Malayalam films with Jayaram starrer Manassinakkare, directed by Sathyan Anthikad.

Apparently, her current name was given by the director and ironically it makes her current career status apt to have it. Truly enjoying an illustrious career that started in 2003, she has transitioned into the leading star of Indian cinema in just 20 years. Be it a black comedy like Kolamaavu Kokila or a hard-hitting film like Puthiya Niyamam, Nayanthara has slayed in every role.

Celebrating her iconic career, here are the top 5 movies featuring Nayanthara that everyone should watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or other OTT platforms.

Top 5 Nayanthara movies with exceptional performance by her

1. Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008)

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Runtime: 2 hr 43 mins

Yaaradi Nee Mohini, directed by Mithran R Jawahar, had Dhanush and Nayanthara in the leading role. The film follows the love story of Vasu who falls in for Keerthi, who is expected to get married to his best friend.

The romantic drama film was the official remake of the 2007 Venkatesh film Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule which was written and directed by Dhanush’s brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

2. Sri Rama Rajyam (2011)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5

Runtime: 2 hr 52 mins

Sri Rama Rajyam is a Telugu language devotional film based on the Hindu mythical epic Ramayana. The film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna had Nayanthara playing the leading role of Seetha Devi who received high appreciation for her performance. The film which was the reboot of NT Rama Rao’s 1963 film Lava Kusa was met with widespread positive reviews and was a huge hit in theaters.

The film also had Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Srikanth, Roja, and many more in prominent roles and the music for this epic drama was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

3. Puthiya Niyamam (2016)

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Runtime: 2 hr 6 mins

Puthiya Niyama, the 2016 Malayalam crime drama film starring Nayanthara and Mammootty in the lead was directed by AK Sajan. The story follows the life of Louis Pothen a popular television critic and divorce lawyer and his wife Vasuki, a Kathakali dancer. The story delves deeper into their lives unveiling a dark secret and sudden change of mannerism in Vasuki’s day-to-day life.

The film explores the aspects of drug-fueled crimes and the consumption of substances like marijuana and LSD by the youth and how they corrupt society.

4. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015)

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Runtime: 2 hr 13 mins

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan is a Tamil language romantic action comedy directed by Nayanthara’s husband and director Vignesh Shivan and produced by actor Dhanush. The film features Vijay Sethupathi as Pondicherry "Pandi" Pandiyan who falls in love with Kadhambari "Kadhu”, a deaf girl who is in search of her police inspector father and accidentally meets with Pandi.

Pandi who is a wannabe goon of the town tries to help her and at the same time falls in love with her while helping her. The film has Nayanthara pulling off a childish yet quirky character which won everyone’s heart.

5. Raja Rani (2013)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Runtime: 2 hr 36 mins

Before Nayanthara and Atlee joined Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, the actress was the leading lady for Atlee’s debut film Raja Rani. The film which is a romantic comedy-drama film featured Arya, Nayanthara, Jai, and Nazriya Nazim in important roles.

The film explores the relationship between a newly married couple who got married because of pressure from their families and is tied up in an unhappy marriage. The film delves deeper into the course of action and takes a turn when both of them learn more about each other’s past.

The film which opened to positive reviews was also a well-welcomed film in theaters and is still loved by many. The film is said to be inspired by the 1986 Mani Ratnam film Mouna Ragam starring Mic Mohan and Revathy and also the 2007 Kannada film Milana with the late Puneeth Rajkumar headlining it.

