Top 5 South Newsmakers of the week: Kalki 2898 AD’s mega pre-release event, delay in Pushpa 2 release, and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of the death of individuals.

The weekend is here and we too are back with some of the top South film industry news updates of the past week so that you don’t miss out on anything despite your busy schedules. While the nation rejoiced in happiness, watching the biggest stars share the stage at Kalki 2898 AD's pre-release event, Pushpa 2's delay left us disappointed.

1. Kalki pre-release event

The most awaited film of 2024, Kalki 2898 AD is all set for its grand release soon. The film has already created a lot of buzz among fans and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to maintain its massive hype. Meanwhile, the team held a mega pre-release event in Mumbai on June 19. Pictures and videos of the same went viral on social media.

The event witnessed the presence of legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, along with Prabhas and soon-to-be-mother Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming sci-fiction dropped the release trailer of the film on June 21.

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule postponed

While the moviegoers were eagerly waiting for the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, they have to wait longer as the film has now been postponed.

Confirming the news, he posted a new poster from the movie and wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRule in cinemas from December 6th, 2024."

Advertisement

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. The action film focuses on the journey of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler who wants to rise to the ranks of his syndicate and locks horns with many opponents along the way.

3. The Greatest Of All Time second single OUT

On the special occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s 50th birthday, the second single of The Greatest Of All Time was released today, (June 22).

The new single from The GOAT is sung by Thalapathy Vijay and is joined by the late Bhavatharini’s voice recreated using AI. The track is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with Kabilan penning the lyrics.

4. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja’s ex-husband passes away

In an unfortunate turn of events, the former son-in-law of legendary actor Chiranjeevi, Sirish Bharadwaj, passed away from serious lung-related health issues on the morning of June 19. He was married to Sreeja Konidela, daughter of Chiranjeevi, in 2007. However, their marriage could not be sustained and was short-lived.

Advertisement

The past week saw the unfortunate death of another renowned personality, Malayalam director Venugopan. He passed away at his home in Cherthala on Friday, (June 21). He was known for several Malayalam films including Jayaram starrer Sharja To Sharja.

5. Ullozhukku

Veteran Malayalam actress Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu’s latest drama movie Ullozhukku was released in theaters on June 21. The audience has so far loved the intricate and ever-evolving portrayal of the female protagonists, and overall, the movie has left a positive impact on the audience with its artistic excellence.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD release trailer takes Tollywood by storm; SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vijay Deverakonda REACT