Top 5 South newsmakers of the week: Kalki 2898 AD’s release, Nagarjuna's controversial video, and more

From the release of the much-awaited Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD to divorce rumors of Jayam Ravi and his wife, the past week has been quite eventful in the South entertainment industry. Talking about South Newsmakers of the week, how can we forget about Nagarjuna’s controversial video that created havoc on social media?

TOP SOUTH NEWSMAKERS OF THE WEEK

1. Kalki 2898 AD released

The wait was over as the most anticipated film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD, finally hit the theatres on June 27. The film received a great response on the first day of its release, earning more than 100 crores in the domestic market.

The Prabhas starrer became the fourth film to hit the century mark on its first day in the domestic market. The previous three films to achieve this feat were Baahubali 2, Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s RRR, and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

Looking at the response, we can say that Kalki 2898 AD has the potential to be the beginning of a cinematic universe that can become the greatest experience in Indian cinema.

2. Nagarjuna’s controversy

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who was recently in Mumbai for the 10-day shooting schedule of Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush, got embroiled in a controversy. It all happened when a video of his staff misbehaving with a fan at the airport went viral.

Advertisement

The video showcased a differently abled fan attempting to approach Nagarjuna as he walked through a busy area and then his bodyguards seemed to push the fan away. However, the Kubera actor apologized for the incident and even later was spotted hugging the same fan at the airport.

The wholesome video of Nagarjuna's heartwarming gesture towards his fan went viral in no time.

3. Kanguva’s release date

Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva is undoubtedly one of the most awaited projects of 2024. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since the makers unveiled its riveting posters and a power-packed teaser, thrilling Suriya’s fan army. After several delays, the makers of Suriya's mass thriller have finally unveiled its release date.

The makers of Kanguva took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a fiery poster of Suriya as he was seen standing on the mountain of corpses while holding his sword high.

Advertisement

The makers wrote, “Ready yourselves to welcome a Warrior King. Our Kanguva is set to conquer your hearts and screens from October 10, 2024.”

4. Aditi Rao Hydari lashes out against ‘worst’ airport service

Aditi Rao Hydari, took to her social media to lash out at Heathrow airport on June 26. The actress had to wait for her luggage for more than 3 hours at the airport. Sharing the pictures, Aditi lashed out at them by calling them the “worst” for their unethical behavior.

Moreover, when she asked for help from the airport, they concluded by saying they had no control over baggage handling and asked her to contact her airways.

5. Jayam Ravi’s wife deleted pics with him

In a shocking turn of events, this week, Jayam Ravi’s wife deleted all pictures with him from her official Instagram page.

Her recent move intensified the already circulating divorce rumors of the two. Although Aarti has removed all the couple pictures, she has ‘still married to @jayamravi_official’ mentioned in her bio. This has further created confusion.

Advertisement

For information, the Ponniyin Selvan actor married Aarti, daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar in 2009. The couple is blessed with two sons and has always been private about their relationship.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Makers of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's film say 60 percent of sequel is complete, but no decision on release date