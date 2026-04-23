Top 5 Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan films to watch on OTT this weekend: Ghilli, Kuruvi to Leo
Bored and wondering what to watch on OTT? Here’s a list of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha movies to check out.
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema, having delivered several entertaining films over the years.
As the weekend approaches, here’s a list of Vijay–Trisha starrer films you can watch on OTT this week.
5 Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan films to watch on OTT
1. Ghilli
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad,
- Director: Dharani
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 47 minutes
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT
Ghilli follows Velu, a spirited Chennai-based kabaddi player who travels to Madurai for a tournament. He inadvertently rescues Dhanalakshmi from a ruthless strongman, Muthupandi, who wants to marry her against her will. What follows is Velu’s race against time to save her. The film is a remake of Okkadu starring Mahesh Babu.
2, Thirupaachi
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Mallika, J. Livingston, Pasupathy, Benjamin, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Vaiyapuri
- Director: Perarasu
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 58 minutes
- Where to Watch: SunNXT, YouTube
Thirupaachi tells the story of Sivagiri, a bladesmith and protective elder brother who moves to Chennai after his sister’s marriage. Disturbed by the city’s lawlessness and the threats posed by three gangsters, he takes matters into his own hands to protect his family and restore peace. The movie was later remade in Kannada and Telugu as Thangigagi by Darshan and Pawan Kalyan’s Annavaram, respectively.
3. Aathi
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar, Nassar, Vivek, Subbaraju, Adithya, Manivannan
- Director: SA Chandrasekhar
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
Aathi follows a young man who joins a Chennai college while secretly plotting revenge against the gangster responsible for his biological family’s death. The film is a remake of Athanokkade starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.
4. Kuruvi
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Suman, Vivek, Ashish Vidyarthi, Manivannan, Nivetha Thomas
- Director: Dharani
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kuruvi centers on Vetrivel, a car racer who travels to Malaysia to track down a don named Koccha, who owes a large debt to his missing father. He soon discovers his father is being held captive and forced into illegal diamond mining. The story follows his efforts to rescue his father and others.
5. Leo
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan
- Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Leo follows Parthiban, a mild-mannered café owner and animal rescuer in Himachal Pradesh, whose life changes after he kills a group of thugs in self-defense. This draws the attention of a dangerous cartel led by Antony and Harold Das, who believe he is actually Leo Das, a long-lost member of their gang and Antony’s son. The movie is based on David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence.
Apart from these films, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha also appeared together in The Greatest of All Time (also known as The GOAT), where Trisha made a cameo appearance in the song “Matta.”
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