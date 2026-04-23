Top 5 Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan films to watch on OTT this weekend: Ghilli, Kuruvi to Leo

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema, having delivered several entertaining films over the years.

As the weekend approaches, here’s a list of Vijay–Trisha starrer films you can watch on OTT this week.

5 Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan films to watch on OTT

1. Ghilli

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay , Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad,

, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad, Director: Dharani

Dharani Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 47 minutes

2 hours and 47 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT

Ghilli follows Velu, a spirited Chennai-based kabaddi player who travels to Madurai for a tournament. He inadvertently rescues Dhanalakshmi from a ruthless strongman, Muthupandi, who wants to marry her against her will. What follows is Velu’s race against time to save her. The film is a remake of Okkadu starring Mahesh Babu.

2, Thirupaachi

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan , Mallika, J. Livingston, Pasupathy, Benjamin, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Vaiyapuri

Thalapathy Vijay, , Mallika, J. Livingston, Pasupathy, Benjamin, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Vaiyapuri Director: Perarasu

Perarasu Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 58 minutes

2 hours and 58 minutes Where to Watch: SunNXT, YouTube

Thirupaachi tells the story of Sivagiri, a bladesmith and protective elder brother who moves to Chennai after his sister’s marriage. Disturbed by the city’s lawlessness and the threats posed by three gangsters, he takes matters into his own hands to protect his family and restore peace. The movie was later remade in Kannada and Telugu as Thangigagi by Darshan and Pawan Kalyan’s Annavaram, respectively.

3. Aathi

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar, Nassar, Vivek, Subbaraju, Adithya, Manivannan

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar, Nassar, Vivek, Subbaraju, Adithya, Manivannan Director: SA Chandrasekhar

SA Chandrasekhar Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes

2 hours and 45 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Aathi follows a young man who joins a Chennai college while secretly plotting revenge against the gangster responsible for his biological family’s death. The film is a remake of Athanokkade starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

4. Kuruvi

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Suman, Vivek, Ashish Vidyarthi, Manivannan, Nivetha Thomas

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Suman, Vivek, Ashish Vidyarthi, Manivannan, Nivetha Thomas Director: Dharani

Dharani Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kuruvi centers on Vetrivel, a car racer who travels to Malaysia to track down a don named Koccha, who owes a large debt to his missing father. He soon discovers his father is being held captive and forced into illegal diamond mining. The story follows his efforts to rescue his father and others.

5. Leo

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan

Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes

2 hours and 44 minutes Where to Watch: Netflix

Leo follows Parthiban, a mild-mannered café owner and animal rescuer in Himachal Pradesh, whose life changes after he kills a group of thugs in self-defense. This draws the attention of a dangerous cartel led by Antony and Harold Das, who believe he is actually Leo Das, a long-lost member of their gang and Antony’s son. The movie is based on David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence.

Apart from these films, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha also appeared together in The Greatest of All Time (also known as The GOAT), where Trisha made a cameo appearance in the song “Matta.”

ALSO READ: Khalifa Release Date Confirmed: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action film to hit theaters on August 20, 2026, for Onam