Top 6 Tamil films that share titles with older films: Vikram to Dhruva Natchathiram

Earlier today, the first look poster of Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen’s upcoming film, Kadhalikka Neramillai was released by the makers. Interestingly enough, the film borrows its title from the 1964 romantic comedy film, which featured TS Balaiah, R. Muthuraman, Nagesh, Kanchana and many more. In fact, this is not the only Tamil film to have taken its name from older films.

Here are the top 6 Tamil films that share titles with older films

1. Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu (2006 and 1989)

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is now popular as Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2006 action thriller film which featured Kamal Haasan, Jyothika, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Prakash Raj and many more. The film garnered positive responses at the time of release with special mentions for the performances, story and the music by Harris Jayaraj.

The film shares its name with a 1989 film, which was helmed by L Raja. The film featured Arjun Sarja, in the lead role and also had Seetha, Madhuri, Nizhalgal Ravi and more in prominent roles.

2. Polladhavan (2007 and 1980)

Vetrimaaran is one of the most renowned directors today. He made his debut in 2007 with the film Polladhavan, featuring Dhanush and Divya Spandana in the lead roles. The film also featured Daniel Balaji, Kishore, Murali, and many more in prominent roles. The film was highly praised and helped establish Vetrimaaran as a director.

The film borrowed its name from the 1989 film, helmed by Muktha V Srinivasan. The film featured Rajinikanth in the lead role, with Lakshmi, Sripriya, Delhi Ganesh and more in crucial roles. The film was highly successful, and Rajinikanth’s bearded look from the film was even recreated in later films like Baasha.

3. Vishwaroopam (2013 and 1980)

Kamal Haasan’s 2013 action spy film Vishwaroopam was one of the most popular films to come out that year. The film featured an ensemble cast including Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, and many more. The film was highly appreciated by fans and critics, especially for the technical aspects that the film brought forth.

The Kamal Haasan film had taken its name from the 1980 film which featured Sivaji Ganesan in the lead role. The film, helmed by TC Tirulokachander, also featured Sridevi, Sujatha, Manorama and many more. However, the film tanked at the box office, with the storyline receiving criticism.

4. Vikram (2022 and 1986)

Perhaps the most famous film on this list has to be the 2022 action thriller film by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram. The Kamal Haasan starrer featured an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Kalidas Jayaram, and even a cameo role by Suriya. It was revealed early on during the film’s development that the film only shares the name with the 1986 action spy film which also featured Kamal Haasan, and has nothing to do with the film.

The 1986 film was helmed by Rajasekar and featured Sathyaraj, Lissy, Dimple Kapadia, Amjad Khan, and many more. The film was a massive commercial success, and has even developed a cult following over the years.

5. Viduthalai (2023 and 1986)

Vetrimaaran’s 2023 period crime thriller film Viduthalai was one of the most popular films to come out this year. The film featured an ensemble cast including Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre and many more. The sequel of the film is currently in the making, and is expected to release in 2024.

The film had borrowed its name from the 1986 film Viduthalai, helmed by K. Vijayan. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Sivaji Ganesan, Vishnuvardhan, Madhavi and many more. Although the film tanked at the box office, the performances were praised, and is even credited with being the film in which Rajinikanth got over his slump in the 1980s.

6. Dhruva Natchathiram (TBD and 1993)

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s highly anticipated film Dhruva Natchathiram is perhaps one of the best known names among cinephiles. The film features an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, and many more. The film, which had been in a production hell since 2016, was supposed to release on November 24th, but got delayed again due to unforeseen circumstances.

It is also pretty well known that the film shares its name with the 1993 film helmed by L Raja. The film features Arjun Sarja, Pallavi, Jai Ganesh, Kovai Sarala and many more in prominent roles. The film was a commercial success as well.

