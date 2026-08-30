Top 7 South Films to Watch in Theaters for September 2026: Nani’s The Paradise, I’m Game to Karthi starrer Sardar 2

As another month begins, a major lineup of South Indian films is set to hit the big screens. Here is a list of movies to watch in theaters this September 2026.

Top 7 South Indian Movies to Watch in Theaters for September 2026

1. I’m Game

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt

, Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt Director: Nahas Hidayath

Nahas Hidayath Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: August 20, 2026

I’m Game follows Dan John, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and talent for making easy money. His life takes a wild turn when he receives a hand transplant, with the new hand seemingly driven by a mysterious desire for revenge connected to its previous owner.

2. The Paradise

Cast: Nani , Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh (cameo)

, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh (cameo) Director: Srikanth Odela

Srikanth Odela Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 24, 2026

The Paradise follows a man who stands up against the wrongdoings faced by his people and homeland. As he chooses to challenge those who trouble them, Jadal emerges as both a top man and a symbol of resistance, setting the stage for an intense, large-scale conflict.

3. Dorothy

Cast: Keerthy Suresh , Sananth, Rishikanth

, Sananth, Rishikanth Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Genre: Indie

Indie Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 25, 2026

Dorothy ’s teaser introduces two individuals whose lives appear destined to intertwine, with a woman named Dorothy at the heart of the story. While the makers have yet to reveal further plot details, the film appears to be shaping up as a rustic and thrilling tale.

4. Mandaadi

Cast: Soori , Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Shankar, Sathyaraj

, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Shankar, Sathyaraj Director: Elred Kumar

Elred Kumar Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 10, 2026

Mandaadi follows the story of a traditional fishing captain who uses his maritime knowledge to lead a six-member team in a competitive annual sailboat race along the coast of Tamil Nadu. The film explores themes of redemption and survival.

5. Meesaya Murukku 2

Cast: Hip-Hop Tamizha Aadhi, Chaithra J. Achar, Ketika Sharma, Ramya Ranganathan, Yogi Babu

Hip-Hop Tamizha Aadhi, Chaithra J. Achar, Ketika Sharma, Ramya Ranganathan, Yogi Babu Director: Hip-Hop Tamizha Aadhi

Hip-Hop Tamizha Aadhi Genre: Coming-of-Age Musical Drama

Coming-of-Age Musical Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 25, 2026

Meesaya Murukku 2 continues the semi-biographical journey of Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, tracking his adult career, personal growth, and the evolution of independent music. Alongside the modern-day storyline, the film features a timeline going back to the 1980s to explore his musical roots.

6. Demonte Colony 3

Cast: Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Archana Ravichandran

Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Archana Ravichandran Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu

R. Ajay Gnanamuthu Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller

Supernatural Horror Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 10, 2026

Demonte Colony 3: The End Is Too Far is set to explore the aftermath of the first two films while expanding the franchise’s mythology and uncovering new layers of its mysterious world.

7. Sardar 2

Cast: Karthi , SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan

, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan Director: PS Mithran

PS Mithran Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 10, 2026

Sardar 2 revisits the high-stakes world of action introduced in the first film. Karthi reprises his dual roles as the father-son duo, while SJ Suryah appears as the primary antagonist, Black Dagger.

These are some of the most anticipated South Indian films scheduled to release in theaters in September 2026.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay almost worked with Vetrimaaran and Sudha Kongara before Beast? GV Prakash spills the beans