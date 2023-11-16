Top 8 Telugu films releasing this week: Mangalavaaram, SSE: Side B to Adhurs
From new movies like Mangalavaaram and, SSE: Side B to iconic films like re-releasing, Adhurs re-release the upcoming week has quite an exciting lineup of Telugu movie releases. Take a look!
Key Highlight
As 2023 draws to an end, Telugu cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat with a plethora of enthralling movies scheduled to light up the silver screen. This diverse spectrum ranges from spine-tingling thrillers to heartwarming dramas and promises to keep audiences engaged. Brace yourselves for a cinematic extravaganza that will leave you longing for more.
From the suspenseful thrills of Mangalavaaram and SSE: Side B to the heartwarming dramas of SparkTheLife and Anveshi, each film promises a unique and captivating experience. Embark on an emotional rollercoaster with MyNameIsShruthi and Janam, and witness the power of human connection in Ye Chota Nuvvunna. Relive the magic of Adhurs re-release and immerse yourself in the unforgettable moments that resonated with audiences years ago. This cinematic extravaganza is a fitting tribute to the year's end.
Here are the Telugu films that are set to hit the silver screens in the coming week.
1. Mangalavaaram
- Director: Ajay Bhupathi
- Stars: Payal Rajput, Nandita Shwetha, Divya Pillai
- Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes
- Date of release: 17 November 2023
The Mangalavaaaram movie is set in the background of the fear grips a village as mysterious murders pile up, shrouded in enigma. At the heart of the story is Shailu, a young woman, leading the audience through a suspenseful cinematic journey.
2. SSE: Side B
- Director: Hemanth M Rao
- Stars: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Chaithra J Achar, Achyuth Kumar, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Ramesh Indira, and Sharath Lohitashwa
- Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes
- Date of release: 17 November 2023
The trailer hints at an intense and violent drama in SSE: Side B, where Manu seeks revenge against those who wronged him, promising an adrenaline-fueled narrative.
3. Spark: L.I.F.E.
- Director: Vikranth Reddy
- Stars: Vikranth Reddy, Mehreen Pirzada, Rukshar Dhillon
- Runtime:2 hours and 50 minutes
- Date of release: 17 November 2023
Spark: L.I.F.E. begins as a romantic fantasy, evolving into a love triangle, but swiftly transforms into a murder mystery, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.
4. Anveshi
- Director: VJ Khanna
- Stars: Ananya Nagalla, Simran Gupta, Vijay Dharan, Ajay Ghosh, Racha Ravi and Dil Ramesh
- Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes
- Date of release: 17 November 2023
In this upcoming suspense thriller, Anveshi, a thrilling rollercoaster ride awaits movie enthusiasts. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast and crew, with a story that predominantly revolves around a mysterious forest backdrop, adding layers of intrigue and excitement to the plot.
5. My Name Is Shruthi
- Director: Srinivas Omkar
- Stars: Murli Sharma, Hansika Motwani, V. Jayaprakash
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Date of release: 17 November 2023
My Name Is Shruthi presents an intriguing thriller based on the organ mafia. It stands apart by dealing with the skin mafia, offering audiences a unique and gripping experience in this first-of-its-kind movie.
6. Janam
- Director: Venkata Ramana Pasupuleti
- Stars: Suman, Ajay Gosh, K Kishore, Venkata Ramana, Pragnya Nayan, Mounika, Lucky, Jayavani & Rashida.
- Runtime: 2 hours and 09 minutes
- Date of release: 17 November 2023
Janam unfolds the story of a leader who, initially driven by good intentions in politics, undergoes a transformation influenced by conflicted individuals.
7. Ye Chota Nuvvunna
- Director: Pasalapudi Satti Venkata
- Stars: Prashanth Guravana, Ambika Multhani, Srinivas Yelubandi and Sathish Saripalli
- Runtime: 1 hour and 46 minutes
- Date of release: 17 November 2023
Ye Chota Nuvvunna narrates the story of Radha and Krishna, childhood friends whose lives take unexpected turns. Radha, engaged in both vegetable and catering businesses, finds his world disrupted when Krishna expresses her feelings, leading to a potential marriage.
8. Adhurs re-release
- Director: V.V. Vinayak
- Stars: Jr.N.T. Rama Rao,Nayanthara, Sheela Kaur
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Date of release: 18 November 2023
In the re-release of Adhurs, twin brothers, separated at birth and raised differently, chance upon each other after growing up. The narrative takes a twist when one of them gets kidnapped by hoodlums, setting the stage for a gripping tale of reunion and adventure.
Which of these films would you be watching? Let us know in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bucket list Bhutan trip has a ‘perfect ending’ as she visits Tiger's Nest monastery
Her obsession with South cinema rivals only her obsession with fashion. She finds solace outside of the world of...