Top 9 South Films Releasing in January 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

A fresh year is here, and with it comes a massive lineup of must-watch cinema. As we kick off 2026, the big screen is already buzzing with excitement. Here is a look at the most anticipated blockbusters set to hit theaters this January.

9 South Indian Films to Watch in January 2026

1. Jana Nayagan

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain

Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain Director: H. Vinoth

H. Vinoth Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 3 hours and 6 minutes

3 hours and 6 minutes Genre: Political Action Drama

Political Action Drama Release Date: January 9, 2026

As if an era is coming to an end, Thalapathy Vijay is set to hit theatres in his final cinematic appearance, Jana Nayagan. The political action drama follows the story of a man who becomes a symbol of resistance after standing up against public injustice.

With old foes returning to settle scores, the former police officer must navigate between becoming a reluctant leader and serving as a catalyst for a young girl dealing with fears of her own.

2. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Cast: Mammootty (cameo), Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartangnan Sabu

Mammootty (cameo), Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartangnan Sabu Director: Adhvaith Nayar

Adhvaith Nayar Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Release Date: January 22, 2026

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies follows the story of a group of misfits who form a wrestling group in Fort Kochi. As the story unfolds, the film focuses on their rivalries and hilarious fights, which eventually lead them to bigger challenges.

The movie is touted as Malayalam cinema’s first-ever WWE-inspired film, with Mammootty expected to make a cameo appearance.

3. Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Cast: Sharwanand, Samyuktha, Sakshi Vaidya, Sree Vishnu

Sharwanand, Samyuktha, Sakshi Vaidya, Sree Vishnu Director: Ram Abbaraju

Ram Abbaraju Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes

2 hours and 35 minutes Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release Date: January 14, 2026

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a comedy-drama that narrates the life of a young man who is planning to marry his love and colleague. However, things take a wild turn when his ex-girlfriend returns to his life as his boss.

Caught between his former and current lovers, he goes through several moments filled with comical misunderstandings and chaos.

4. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Sathya

Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Sathya Director: Kishore Tirumala

Kishore Tirumala Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Family Romantic Comedy

Family Romantic Comedy Release Date: January 13, 2026

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi chronicles the story of Ram Sathyanarayana, a husband navigating love, marriage, and responsibility as he finds himself caught between two women.

As he becomes more involved with both, Ram faces several comical yet challenging moments, where he must balance modern dating advice with societal expectations.

5. Parasakthi

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, Rana Daggubati

Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, Rana Daggubati Director: Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Genre: Political Historical Drama

Political Historical Drama Release Date: January 10, 2026

Parasakthi is set in 1960s Madras, where civil disobedience is at its peak. Amid challenging times, two brothers with contrasting ideologies must navigate societal turmoil and unite against a common enemy.

What follows is a tale of brotherhood and resilience as they stand up against injustice.

6. Anaganaga Oka Raju

Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary Director: Maari

Maari Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: January 14, 2026

Anaganaga Oka Raju is an upcoming Telugu-language romantic comedy starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. Directed by Maari, the film features the Chhichhore actor in a quirky and fun-loving avatar.

More details about the movie are yet to be officially announced by the makers.

7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Cast: Biju Menon, Joju George, Lena, KR Gokul, Irshad Ali, Vaishnavi Raj, Niranjana Anoop, Shyamaprasad

Biju Menon, Joju George, Lena, KR Gokul, Irshad Ali, Vaishnavi Raj, Niranjana Anoop, Shyamaprasad Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Crime Drama Thriller

Crime Drama Thriller Release Date: January 30, 2026

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is an upcoming crime drama thriller helmed by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. The film tells the story of a man whose life spirals out of control, prompting a police officer to initiate a crucial investigation.

As the officer delves deeper, a web of deceit and lies unfolds, with the truth remaining shrouded in mystery.

8. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, Venkatesh Daggubati (extended cameo)

Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, Venkatesh Daggubati (extended cameo) Director: Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes

2 hours and 36 minutes Genre: Comedy Action Drama

Comedy Action Drama Release Date: January 12, 2026

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a comedy-action drama set to release during Sankranti. The film is expected to be a complete family entertainer, with Chiranjeevi portraying a character who must prevent a corporate scandal and deliver justice.

With Venkatesh Daggubati appearing in an extended cameo, the title pays homage to Chiranjeevi’s original name, Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad.

9. The Raja Saab

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore

Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore Director: Maruthi

Maruthi Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Fantasy Horror Comedy

Romantic Fantasy Horror Comedy Release Date: January 9, 2026

The Raja Saab is a romantic fantasy horror comedy starring Prabhas in the lead role. Directed by Maruthi, the film follows a young man who plans to sell his grandfather’s ancestral mansion to amass a fortune.

However, things take a dark turn when he is forced to confront his grandfather’s malevolent spirit, which haunts the mansion. The story unfolds humorously as he attempts to survive the supernatural chaos.

These are some of the top South Indian releases confirmed for January 2026. Several other films across different languages are also lined up for release during the month.

