Top film sequels coming out in 2024: From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

2023 has undoubtedly been one of the best years for South Indian cinema. Over the course of the year, several films were released across industries that entertained the audience. But in addition to that, the year also provided fans with several promising updates to look forward to in 2024.

The year 2024 promises to bring to the audience a list of highly anticipated sequels that the audience is keenly looking forward to. Starting with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, helmed by Shankar, to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, helmed by Sukumar. Here is a list of the top 5 sequels coming out next year.

Top 5 sequels coming out in 2024

1. Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun’s 2021 blockbuster action drama film Pushpa is undoubtedly one of the biggest films that came out that year. The film, helmed by Sukumar, features an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and many more in prominent roles. Right from the film’s development stages, it was mentioned that Pushpa would be released in two parts. It was also revealed that the film’s sequel would be Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Earlier this year, the makers of the film took to social media to announce that the much-awaited sequel will hit the big screens on August 15th, 2024. With close to 8 months still remaining for the film’s release, the hype it is enjoying amongst fans is unreal.

2. Yatra 2

Mammootty’s 2019 film Yatra was one of the most famous films to come out that year and received critical as well as commercial acclaim. The film, based on YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s Padayatra, is helmed by Mahi V Raghav and features an ensemble cast including Suhasini Maniratnam, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sachin Khedkar and many more in prominent roles.

Earlier this year, the Kannur Squad actor released the first look poster of the film’s sequel. The poster featured Mammootty and Jiiva, who will reportedly be playing YSR’s son, YS Jagmohan Reddy. It is understood that the sequel will also delve deeper into the latter’s life. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on February 8th 2024.

3. Indian 2

Perhaps one of the most famous films to come out in 2024 will be the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film marks the Vikram actor’s reunion with filmmaker Shankar after a gap of 27 years. Indian 2 is all set to feature an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and many more, along with veteran actors like Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, and G Marimuthu. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Lyca Productions has bankrolled the film.

Indian 2 will reportedly be released in two parts, owing to the long runtime of the film. It is understood that the first part of it will come out in April, and the second part will come out later in the year. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited. Their previous film, Indian, which came out in 1996, was a blockbuster hit.

4. Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is not exactly a sequel but rather a prequel of the 2022 Kannada mystical action thriller film by the same name. However, the list has included it as they both belong to the same universe.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, similar to its predecessor, is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film's first look poster was released in November this year and garnered widespread acclaim across the country. It is understood that the film will feature Shine Shetty and Manasi Sudhir as well and will be set 400 years before the 2022 film, during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. The makers of the film are aiming for its release in the latter half of 2024.

5. Tillu Square

Tillu Square is a romantic crime comedy film directed by Mallik Ram. The film is a sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, helmed by Vimal Krishna. Both films have been written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who also stars in the movie.

The sequel features an ensemble cast that includes Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, and many more in prominent roles. The film was initially supposed to be released this year but was postponed for uncited reasons. Now, the film is all set to hit the big screens on February 9th next year.

