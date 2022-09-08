Top Gear: Fahadh Faasil joins hands with director Sudheesh Sankar for a mass entertainer
Fahadh Faasil has created a separate fanbase for himself with performances in movies like Bangalore Days and Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the celebrated actor has joined forces with director Sudheesh Sankar for a new project titled Top Gear. Produced by Super Good Films, the Mollywood star will be seen in an action-packed mass avatar in the flick. Set to go on the floors tomorrow, the 9th of September, the movie will hit the silver screens by the first half of 2023.
The announcement poster for the movie is also very thrilling. We can see our protagonist full of swagger, standing on the top of a jeep. He is waving to his supporters, who are gathered around his vehicle. Other details regarding the venture's cast and technical crew are not out yet as the flick has just been announced.
In addition to this, Fahadh Faasil will also be seen reprising his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the second installment of the popular Pushpa franchise. Helmed by Sukumar, the film will reach the cinema halls by the second half of 2023. Titled Pushpa: The Rise, the movie will also see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the roles of Pushpa Raj, and Srivalli respectively once again.
When the producer Y Ravi Shankar was asked in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla if Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will have a new look in Pushpa 2, he was quoted saying, “See, they are trying different things and it has got locked. Yesterday and the day before yesterday they did it with Allu Arjun and Preetisheel (Singh Dsouza, ace make-up and prosthetic look designer). Preetisheel worked for part one also. Definitely (the look) will be rustic. The look will be the same as in part one, (but) little bit of changes will be there."
