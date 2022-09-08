Top Gear: Fahadh Faasil joins hands with director Sudheesh Sankar for a mass entertainer

Fahadh Faasil has created a separate fanbase for himself with performances in movies like Bangalore Days and Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the celebrated actor has joined forces with director Sudheesh Sankar for a new project titled Top Gear. Produced by Super Good Films, the Mollywood star will be seen in an action-packed mass avatar in the flick. Set to go on the floors tomorrow, the 9th of September, the movie will hit the silver screens by the first half of 2023.

The announcement poster for the movie is also very thrilling. We can see our protagonist full of swagger, standing on the top of a jeep. He is waving to his supporters, who are gathered around his vehicle. Other details regarding the venture's cast and technical crew are not out yet as the flick has just been announced.

