Top News: Thalapathy Vijay's Leo lands in trouble; Kajal Aggarwal beats up the bad guys in Satyabhama teaser

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has been anticipated for a long time now, but the movie has gotten itself into controversy months before its release. Also, there is good news for movie lovers. The teaser for Kajal Aggarwal's Satyabhama is out, and it is truly power-packed, with the actress mercilessly beating up the bad guys.

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo in trouble

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited Leo seems to have caught up with controversy. The actor is seen smoking a cigarette in the film's poster and this has miffed Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss. He stated that the actor has a social responsibility and should not adhere to smoking as it can influence many, including children. He further said that the actor should refrain from doing smoking scenes.

Through his Twitter page, the Rajya Sabha MP conveyed his contempt for the poster. His tweet in Tamil loosely translates to, "It is sad that the first poster of Leo movie features actor Vijay smoking. Children and students watch movies starring actor Vijay. They too should not be addicted to seeing him act in a smoking scene. He also has a social responsibility to protect the public from smoking. That is what the law says. So, actor Vijay should refrain from doing smoking scenes in movies like he promised in 2007 and 2012. #SmokingKills #SayNoToTobacco."

Kajal Aggarwal’s Satyabhama Teaser out

Kajal Agarwal has been mostly relegated to small roles in the films of leading South Indian actors. But with her new film Satyabhama, she is ready to be the front and centre of a movie—and how? The teaser has the Awe actress in a full-on action role, ready to pack a punch. Over the last few days, rumors were rife that Kajal was intending to quit films, but we are more than pleased that those were mere rumors.

The teaser set in a police office has two men refusing to confess their crime until Kajal walks in and punches them. Her entry can be deemed mass in every sense of the word. With the camera placements amplifying the star appeal of the popular actress, the teaser is sure to invoke curiosity in the minds of those who watch it, especially if you are a Kajal fan. She is presented in the trailer the way leading men have been traditionally portrayed in mass entertainers.

Directed by Akhil Degala, Satyabhama has been produced by Bobby Tikka, Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly, and AV Muralidhar. Singham Mohit Krishna handles the cinematography, and the music is by Sri Charan Pakala.

