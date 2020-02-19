Top South production house to venture in Bollywood; To rope in Salman Khan for their maiden Hindi project?

As per the recent buzz, a leading South production house is looking forward to casting Salman Khan in their maiden Hindi project. Here are the details:

Bollywood has recently witnessed a massive trend of remaking South blockbusters and are certainly getting good numbers at the box office. Interestingly, the producers often rope in the original directors to helm the remakes, thus strengthening the bond between Bollywood and South Indian film industry. And if the recent reports are to be believed, now a top production house is planning to venture into Bollywood. We are talking about Mythri Movie Makers owned by producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar who are planning to expand its market in Bollywood.

To note, Mythri Movie Makers are known for making movies like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Rangasthalam etc. According to a report published in Tollywood.net, Naveen and Ravi, who are looking forward to venturing into Bollywood, are planning to rope in for their maiden Hindi venture. The report stated that the producer duo has met Salman’s producer brother in law Atul Agnihotri about the same. While the report claimed that Atul has given a nod to the project an official announcement regarding Mythri Movie Makers and Salman Khan will be made soon.

As of now, the production house is working on Uppena starring mega hero Vaishnav Tej in the lead. Besides, it also has a movie with Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan each in the kitty. On the other hand, Salman is currently busy with Prabhudheva’s upcoming directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai wherein he will be essaying the role of a cop. Also starring and Randeep Hooda in the lead, the movie is slated to release in May 2020.

