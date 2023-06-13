Top Tollywood News: Ravi Tej's new film titled Eagle, Adivi Sesh spills the beans on Goodachari 2 and more

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja announced his next film, which is titled Eagle. The bigger project is to be helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Gattamaneni. The makers today unveiled the title of the movie through a small glimpse and it looks is quite interesting.

The film stars Anupama Parameshwaran and Kavya Thapar as the female leads. Navdeep, and Madhubala are also part of the cast. Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie has a screenplay written by the director himself, alongside Manibabu Karanam. TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the movie, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

Adivi Sesh reveals about his next

Adivi Sesh who is enjoying the best phase of his career is one of the most bankable stars right now. The actor who gained national-level popularity with back-to-back hits is presently doing G2, a sequel to his path-breaking film Goodhachari.

Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, one of the editors of Sesh's pan India film Major is making his directorial debut with this film for the story and screenplay written by Adivi Sesh.

Adivi Sesh made an interesting announcement about his next. He revealed that his next movie will be a love story. “Next one (other than G2) will be a Love Story. Will Announce in the coming months,” posted Sesh.

Sriya Reddy joins OG cast

Pawan Kalyan teamed with Saaho director Sujeeth. Today, the makers announced that Sriya Reddy, who is known for her role in Vishal starrer Thimiru and the latest hit web series Suzhal: The Vortex, joined the cast of the movie. The makers have made the announcement on Twitter as they wrote “Your presence in OG will be a shocker and a banger."

The actress also shared a written statement as she expressed her excitement. The note reads, “The moment I read the script. I said 'yes' in less than 5 minutes. That is the power of this character so beautifully written by Sujeeth." The actress further spoke about the cast and crew of the film in the statement. She said "Pawan Kalyan is an amazing person with an incredible aura". She then spoke about the writer Sujeeth and Ravi K Chandran, Prakash Raj, Danaya, etc. She then said “You guys have no idea what you are in for! and new benchmarks will be set, be ready for this roller coaster ride."



