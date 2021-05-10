Touching Stories: Keerthy Suresh's beautiful moments with mom Menaka to Anushka Shetty's childhood photo
On the occasion of Mother's Day, Keerthy Suresh shared some unseen beautiful photos of herself with mom Menaka Sureshkumar. From her childhood photo of cutting birthday cake to looking replica like her mom, Keerthy Suresh has shared some treasured memories as she celebrated this special occasion. Sharing the photos on Facebook, the Mahanati actress wrote, "Ma...There is probably no other word which sounds the same atleast to my knowledge."
Mother’s Day is a special day for every single person who is a mom. A lot of celebs made sure to make it memorable for the best person in their life. Another heartwarming mother-daughter moment that left us in awe was Tamannaah Bhatia and her mom Rajani. The Sye Raa actress shared a cuddling photo with her mom and captioned it, "Nothing better than your cuddles mommy..Happy Mother’s Day everyone.'
அம்மா അമ്മ అమ్మ ಅಮ್ಮ मॉं Ma There is probably no other word which sounds the same atleast to my knowledge #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay #MotherLove
She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my strong, loving, protective, fiercely compassionate, rock solid tribe of ladies who’ve always had my back. I love you so much. @vinayagg2060 @dheerakitchlu @nishaaggarwal @gauriknayar #badimaa #nani and my little munchkin nephews who’ve taught me the meaning of unconditional love- closest to being a mommy, myself ! #ishaanvalecha #kabirnayar.'
