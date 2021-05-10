  1. Home
Touching Stories: Keerthy Suresh's beautiful moments with mom Menaka to Anushka Shetty's childhood photo

Mother’s Day is a special day for every single person who is a mom. A lot of celebs made sure to make it memorable for the best person in their life.
On the occasion of Mother's Day, Keerthy Suresh shared some unseen beautiful photos of herself with mom Menaka Sureshkumar. From her childhood photo of cutting birthday cake to looking replica like her mom, Keerthy Suresh has shared some treasured memories as she celebrated this special occasion. Sharing the photos on Facebook, the Mahanati actress wrote, "Ma...There is probably no other word which sounds the same atleast to my knowledge." 

Mother’s Day is a special day for every single person who is a mom. A lot of celebs made sure to make it memorable for the best person in their life. Another heartwarming mother-daughter moment that left us in awe was Tamannaah Bhatia and her mom Rajani. The Sye Raa actress shared a cuddling photo with her mom and captioned it, "Nothing better than your cuddles mommy..Happy Mother’s Day everyone.' 

Check out the photos below:

அம்மா അമ്മ అమ్మ ಅಮ್ಮ मॉं Ma There is probably no other word which sounds the same atleast to my knowledge  #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay #MotherLove

Posted by Keerthy Suresh on Sunday, 9 May 2021

Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, penned a long heartfelt note as she shared lovely throwback photos with the 'fiercely compassionate, rock solid tribe of ladies'.

She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my strong, loving, protective, fiercely compassionate, rock solid tribe of ladies who’ve always had my back. I love you so much. @vinayagg2060 @dheerakitchlu @nishaaggarwal @gauriknayar #badimaa #nani and my little munchkin nephews who’ve taught me the meaning of unconditional love- closest to being a mommy, myself ! #ishaanvalecha #kabirnayar.' 

Anushka Shetty also shared a childhood photo of herself with mom and wrote, "Nothing is greater than Mother’s love in this world."

Take a look at some heart-touching moments of celebs and their moms:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

