Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth marries girlfriend Akkila, Sivakarthikeyan and others attend

Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth is all set to make his debut as a lead actor soon. Before that, the filmmaker-actor tied the knot on October 31, 2025.

Abishan Jeevinth married his girlfriend, Akkila, at the popular Hanu Reddy Boathouse Garden in Chennai's posh Poes Garden area. The exciting new chapter in his life was celebrated with huge fanfare and was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

Earlier, Tourist Family producer Magesh made headlines after gifting Abishan a BMW car as a wedding present. Now, the filmmaker is ready to embark on a new phase in his life, with his debut film as an actor set to be his first release following the wedding.

According to reports, several noted names from the Tamil film industry, including Sasikumar, Sivakarthikeyan, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Simran, Anaswara Rajan, and producers Soundarya Rajinikanth, Mahesh Raj Basilian, Arun Vishwa, and Shineesh were in attendance.

Additionally, directors Poo Sasi, Ranjith Jayakodi, Shanmugapriyan, Prabhu Ram Vyas, and Madhan, music composer Sean Roldan, lyricist Mohanraj, and editor Bharath Ram were also reportedly present at the wedding.

For those unaware, the director-actor had previously proposed to his girlfriend Akkila during the Tourist Family pre-release event.

Abishan Jeevinth’s lead debut movie

Following the success of Tourist Family, Abishan is all set to make his debut as a lead actor in an upcoming film co-produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth. The movie is said to be a romantic drama, featuring Anaswara Rajan as the female lead, marking her Tamil cinema debut.

Directed by Madhan, the film has Shreyaas Krishna as the cinematographer and Sean Roldan as the music composer. Recently, OTT giant Netflix announced that it had acquired the digital rights to the film.

More about the Tourist Family

Tourist Family is a family comedy-drama that was released on May 1, 2025. The film starred M. Sasikumar, Simran, Aavesham fame Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh Jagan in the lead roles. It tells the story of a Sri Lankan family seeking refuge in a Tamil housing community and how their arrival changes the lives of the residents.

Apart from the main cast, the film also featured Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, MS Bhaskar, Elango Kumaravel, Sreeja Ravi, and several others in key roles.

