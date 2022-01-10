Tovino, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Chinmayi laud Bhavana Menon for speaking up about alleged assault case

Trigger warning*

After 5 years, Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon takes a brave move as she breaks silence on allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in Kerala in 2017. The assault case involved Malayalam actor Dileep as the mastermind along with other few. In a long Instagram post, Bhavana has mentioned facing humiliation over the years.

"This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive," she wrote on Instagram.

Many celebs like Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Chinmayi, Parvathy and others have lauded Bhavana for showing courage and speaking up on the issue.

For the unversed, Bhavana was attacked and molested in her car while she was on her way back to home post shoot. She was abducted by a gang in a closed van.

Meanwhile, a few FIR has been filed against Dileep after audio clips allegedly plotting to kill cop surfaced. The Kerala government has formed a new team in the case. The new FIR is against six including Dileep, Suraj, Dileep's brother Anoop, a VIP and two others, according to a report in The News Minute.

They are charged under IPC sections 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).