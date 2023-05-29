Tovino Thomas' 2018 OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you can watch the biggest blockbuster

Tovino Thomas bagged a huge blockbuster with his recently released film 2018, which is based on Kerala Floods. The film, which hit the theatres on May 5, became the highest-earning Malayalam movie globally. The Malayalam film shattered records at the box office and garnered immense response. In fact, the reception was so good that the film was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi after one week of Malayalam release.

2018 is all set to reach your homes and entertain you as the OTT release date has been announced. If you haven't watched the film yet or want to re-watch it, here are all the details you need to know about the digital release.

Check out the 2018 OTT release date details below

Where to watch 2018

The digital rights of Tovino Thomas starrer have been bagged by the OTT platform, Sony LIV. After one month of theatrical release, the digital release of Malayalam cinema's biggest blockbuster, 2018 has been confirmed on social media. The film will reportedly be available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi as well.

When to watch 2018

2018 will be available for streaming on June 7. The platform bought digital rights to the blockbuster film at a whopping price. Initially, the makers weren't ready to release the film on OTT due to the good run at the box office. However, the streaming platform negotiated a good price.



About 2018

Since four weeks of release, 2018 has been holding a sensational place at the box office. The film has already secured the position of being the highest-grossing Mollywood film worldwide. In Telugu states and Tamil as well, the film is receiving huge responses from the audiences.

Speaking about the film director Jude Anthany Joseph said, "2018: Everyone is a Hero is an homage to the collective experience of the people of Kerala during the 2018 floods and to be able to bring it to the screen and see the kind of love it has been receiving has been a truly fulfilling experience. Through this film, we aimed to commemorate the heroism and courage shown by every individual during the catastrophe. With the film now set to stream on Sony LIV, more and more people get to witness our story and the extraordinary spirit of humanity that helped the state triumph."

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film stars an ensemble cast of Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair. 2018 showcases Kerala Floods and tries to capture the devastating situation and how people from all over the world came together to fight the natural calamity.