Tovino Thomas admitted to Kochi hospital after suffering from internal injuries

Tovino Thomas has been admitted to a Kochi hospital and is in ICU under observation for 24 hours.
Tovino Thomas admitted to Kochi hospital after suffering from internal injuries
Malayalam actress Tovino Thomas has reportedly suffered internal injuries while shooting for his upcoming film. The actor has been reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. According to media reports, the actor suffered injuries on Tuesday while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming film Kala. After he complained stomach ache, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is in ICU and under observation for 24 hours. Meanwhile, Tovino's fans across the country have been sending speedy recovery wishes on social media. 

Tovino Thomas was shooting in Kochi for his upcoming film Kala. The film is directed by Rohith VS. Reports also suggest that doctors, after keeping the actor under observation will decide if he needs surgery. However, the hospital has not released any official statement about the actor's health yet. Meanwhile, director Rohith VS and Tovino's team have not spoken up on the recent incident. Tovino recently shared the motion poster of Kala and expressed his excitement for the upcoming film. He also made an announcement about his next project. The actor is reuniting with Aishwarya Lekshmi for an upcoming movie titled ‘Kaanaekkaane’.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas shares a picture-perfect family moment with his wife and kids & we are all hearts 

Meanwhile, Tovino has many films in the kitty including Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali. The movie also features like Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese and others in important roles. He also has films like Karachi 81, and Ajayante Randam Moshanam in the pipeline. 

Credits :Twitter

