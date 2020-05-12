Tovino Thomas on affect of lockdown: 90 percent of the people in entertainment industry aren’t privileged

Tovino Thomas, who will be next seen in the superhero flick Minnal Murali, stated that 90 percent people from the cinema industry are not privileged to handle the lockdown.

Tovino Thomas, who will be next seen in a superhero movie Minnal Murali, has also been roped in to play triple role in the big budget movie, Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Due to the lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the COVID 19 situation, the production works of the actor’s films were brought to a halt, just like all the other films. Talking to The Times Of India, he opened up about the effected of the lockdown, where he said 90 percent of the people from the entertainment industry are not privileged.

He was quoted as saying by the English daily, “The sudden halt that the industry is witnessing has a huge impact on them. The common myth about the industry is that all who work here are privileged. That’s not true. 90 percent of the people who are working in the industry aren’t privileged. For many people, cinema might sound like just a medium of entertainment. But for people like us, this is our daily bread”.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali which is helmed by Basil Joseph went on floors in December last year. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also feature in Minnal Murali. Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam, on the other hand, will be directed by Jithin Lal who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as a chief associate director. The film is expected to go on floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :Times Of India

