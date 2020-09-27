Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi to team up once again for Kaanekkane

The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and is written by award-winning writer duo Bobby and Sanjay, who are teaming up once again after the hit movie Uyare.

Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Leksmi reteam once again for the movie Kaanekkane. They earlier starred in Mayanadhi and their chemistry was hugely praised by the audience. The movie stars Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shruti Ramachandran in lead roles. The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and is written by award-winning writer duo Bobby and Sanjay, who are teaming up once again after the hit movie Uyare. The team has released the first poster of the movie today.

Uyare Director Ashokan revealed that Kaanekkane is a fictional tale of raw human relationships. Since the movie is completely performance-driven, the actors would be given more space to explore their emotional journeys. He said that it will be really challenging for the for actors. The award-winning writers revealed that scripting the film was a unique experience as Uyare required about 10 months of research while Kaanekkane progressed at a breakneck speed.

‘Kaanekkane will be bankrolled by TR Shamsudeen, under the banner of Dreamcatcher. Abhilash Balachandran will be editing the film while Alby Antony will be the cinematographer for the film. Joseph fame Ranjin Raj has been roped in as music director, composing the music to Vinayak Sasikumar's lyrics and art department is said to be handled by Dilip Nath. The film is predominantly shot in Chottanikkara, Ernakulam and is expected to go on floors next month.

