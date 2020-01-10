Tovino Thomas' American co star India Jarvis reveals about actor's behaviour on sets; Says 'He’s a lot of fun'

American actress India Jarvis plays the female lead in upcoming Malayalam film Kilometers and Kilometers, starring Tovino Thomas in the male lead. Being an American actress, India had a challenging time while learning the language.

Tovino Thomas is one of the most sought after actors of Malayalam film industry. The actor is known for his humble and powerful onscreen performances. In fact, he is super chill and fun on sets, as revealed by his American co-star India Jarvis. American actress India Jarvis plays the female lead in upcoming Malayalam film Kilometers and Kilometers, starring Tovino Thomas in the male lead. Being an American actress India had a challenging time in learning the language. However, Tovino made things very easy for her. In a recent interview, India Jarvis revealed the same.

Talking about the same, in an interview to TOI, she said, “I was so worried that I might not do justice to the language or might not sound believable in my character. Tovino was a huge help and really got me through the scenes by helping me articulate each word, as best as I could.” She further added, “He was very professional and I learned a lot, watching him perform. Moreover, he’s a lot of fun and a great person to work with. I would love to work with him again, if given a chance."

Interestingly, with film Kilometers and Kilometers Tovino Thomas turns producer. Directed by Joe Baby, Gopi Sundar is on board as the music composer. Ramshi, Sinu Sidharth and Gopi Sundar will be seen bankrolling the project along with Tovino.

Credits :Times Of India

