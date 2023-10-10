Tovino Thomas and Akshay Kumar bump into each other at the gym; 2018 actor says 'I met the real khiladi'

Tovino Thomas took to twitter to share his joy and adoration after meeting Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Tovino exclaimed in a tweet that is going viral, "I thought I knew the khel. Then I met the real Khiladi!."

Tovino is visibly overjoyed as he bumped into Akshay Kumar at the gym. Tovino's tweet expressed his amazement and adoration for the Bollywood icon in just a few lines, leaving followers eagerly expecting any future interactions or collaborations between these two outstanding performers. One of the twitter users commented, "Minnal Murali Hindi Remake Loading," another wrote, "Minnal murali & Remake king."