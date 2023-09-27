Tovino Thomas and Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 is India’s official entry for Oscars 2024

It has been announced that 2018, the Malayalam survival drama, will be India’s official entry for the Oscars 2024. Getting ahead of a lot of tough competitors, the Jude Anthany Joseph directorial marched past all other films to represent India at next year’s Oscars. For the uninitiated, the film was based on the 2018 Kerala floods. Apart from being a hit with the critics, 2018 was also a massive crowd-puller. The film was based on the Kerala floods and resonated very well with the Malayali crowd.

2018 featuring Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban will represent India at next year’s Academy Awards

The selection committee, headed by notable filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, selected 2018 as India’s official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards. For context, the Oscars selection committee is constituted every year by the Film Federation of India to pick a film that will represent India in the Best International Film category of the Oscars. This year, 2018 is the film that will have the honor of representing India on the grand stage.

2018 as a film was drawn from several real-life experiences that took place during the Kerala floods. Many characters in the movie bear resemblances to real-life people. Speaking of the commercial performance of the film, 2018 did not just emerge as a money spinner; it went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

About 2018

Even though 2018 has turned out to be a great critical and commercial hit, Jude Anthany Joseph faced many problems while making the film. In an interview with Onmanorama, the filmmaker said, “Two months before the filming began, Anto Joseph said that this was a story that Keralites knew well and that it was a risk to make such a movie. He was ready to make five separate films with the five leading men. He warned me that my career would be ruined if this film was a flop. I assured him I would work hard since my life and career were at stake. I was sure that every Malayali could relate to this story.”

Jude Anthany Joseph assembled a set of proven actors, including but not limited to Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Sudhessh, Sreeja Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Narain, and Lal, to bring to life the events of the floods. Along with the original Malayalam version, the film was also dubbed into Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. The film proved to be a tearjerker and had its theatrical release earlier this year, on May 5, 2023.

