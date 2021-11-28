Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh look their jovial best as they kickstart shoot for Vaashi; VIDEO

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh have joined the sets of their upcoming Malayalam film, Vaashi. The makers of the film shared a couple of photos and a video of Tovino and Keerthy looking their jovial best as they kickstart the shoot. The picture also gives a glimpse into Keerthy's simple look for the much-talked-about film.

Keerthy and Tovino have been quite upbeat about this film and moviegoers cannot wait to see this fresh pairing onscreen. Vaashi is written and is being directed by Vishnu G Raghav. Earlier, announcing the film, Keerthy wrote, "A project closer to my heart than you’d think! As a dream for a girl child to be in a movie produced by her father, one could argue that it would come easy but certainly nothing ever came easy! Introducing Vaashi, A movie that took almost 7 years to fall in place rather than one that was put together.."

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in the kitty including Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus and is releasing on April 1.