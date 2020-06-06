Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Tovino are blessed with a baby boy; See Post

Taking to his Instagram space, Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas announced that he was blessed with a baby boy on Saturday.

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram space on Saturday and shared a post announced that he has been blessed with a baby boy. As soon as the post came up online, congratulatory messages were showered by his fans and followers and it took over the internet. He tied the knot with his longterm girlfriend Lidiya on October 24, 2014. His elder daughter, Izza Thomas was born in the year 2016.

Recently, Tovino made the headlines after he wrote a heartfelt post stating that the sets of his next film Minnal Murali was damaged by a gang. Helmed by Basil Joseph, the film went on floors in December last year. It is being said that the film will be multilingual and it is being scripted by Arun Anirudhan. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also feature in Minnal Murali.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas on affect of lockdown: 90 percent of the people in entertainment industry aren’t privileged

He will also be seen playing the lead role in Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The film will be directed by Jithin Lal who has worked in films such as Godha, Kalki and Ennu Ninte Moideen as a chief associate director. The film is expected to go on floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Due to the lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the COVID 19 situation, the production works of the actor’s films were brought to a halt, just like all the other films.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×