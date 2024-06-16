Tovino Thomas announces his new film Avaran; first look promises an exciting action drama

Ever since his debut in 2012, Tovino Thomas has only grown from height to height with each passing film. Over the years, he has established himself as an irreplaceable part of the Malayalam Film Industry.

Tovino has impressed not only in terms of quantity but also with the quality of his films. Now, the actor is back with yet another exciting subject with Avaran. The actor took to Instagram to share the announcement with his followers.

Check out Tovino Thomas’ first look from upcoming film Avaran

The announcement came in the form of an intriguing first look and title reveal video, featuring oddly shaped objects. With the title reveal video itself, the makers have hinted at a possible violent action drama revolving around an alcoholic protagonist with chain-smoking habits.

Although this template looks familiar, it has been presented with a unique touch, adding to the curiosity surrounding the project. Quirky details like a two-barreled shotgun with a rose on top, a wild boar, and the overall Greek theme have taken things a notch higher.

In his post on Instagram, Tovino expressed his heartfelt thanks to his peers, who shared the announcement. “A big thank you to our Mammooka, Lalettan, Rajuettan, and Manju Chechi for sharing the announcement wholeheartedly,” he wrote.

More details about Tovino Thomas’ Avaran

Avaran has been written by veteran writer Benny P. Nayarambalam and directed by Shilpa Alexander. Jinu Abraham will bankroll the project under the Jiinu Abraham Innovation banner.

Coming to the crew of Avaran, Jakes Bejoy has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Jomon T. John will handle the film’s cinematography while Shameer Muhammad has been roped in as the editor. Other crew members include Aravind Menon, Shajie Naduvil, Sameera Saneesh, Ronex Xavier, Sachin Sudhakaran, Rohith K S, Reiz Hyder, Anand Rajendran, Suraj K and Diva Jinu.

Tovino Thomas’ upcoming projects

Apart from Avaran, Tovino Thomas will also be seen in the film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), written and directed by Jithin Lal. Following this, the actor will star in Munpe, directed by Saiju Sreedharan, as well.

