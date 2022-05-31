Tovino Thomas announces his next 'Adrishya Jalakangal' with Nimisha Sajayan and Biju Damodaran

Tovino Thomas is on roll with back-to-back movies. The actor now announced a new film titled Adrishya Jalakangal with director Biju Damodaran. He also shared the title poster of the film and it shows a window with a helicopters in the sky and smoke.Sharing the title poster on Twitter, Tovino wrote, "Opening the window of Adrishya jalakangal, presenting the first look of this intriguing story! Up next: #AdrishyaJalakangal."

Nimisha Sajayan of The Great Indian Kitchen is the female lead. Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan are reuniting after four years with the suspense thriller movie Adrishya Jalakangal. The duo previously worked on crime-thriller Oru Kuprasidha Payyan in 2018.



The upcoming feature film will reportedly depict war as a man-made disaster and will explore society's struggles for existence, love, peace, justice, relations, and sanity through its character. Aditya Jalakangal is produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions, and Mythri Movie Makers.

For his next, Tovino Thomas is teaming up with Aashiq Abu for a film Neelavelicham based on Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s classic novel of the same name. He is also waiting for the release of his courtroom drama Vaashi, directed by Vishnu G Raghav and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is set for theatrical release on June 17, 2022. Recently, the trailer was released and it showed a battle for love and win in the court. The lead actors will be seen in the role of lawyers in the film.

Actor Tovino Thomas also has another upcoming Malayalam film titled Thallumaala. Written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, the film features Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles.